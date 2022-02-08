Don “Wink” Martindale to become New York Giants Defensive Coordinator

After mutually parting ways with the Baltimore Ravens, former Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is set to become the New York Giants Defensive Coordinator.

Giants are finalizing a deal to hire former Ravens’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as their new defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2022

During Wink’s time with the Ravens, the defense ranked top 10 three-straight seasons. In 2018, they were the No. 1 ranked defense. In 2019, they ranked No. 4, and in year three of his coaching, the defense was No. 7.

Unfortunately, the 2021 season saw overwhelming injuries to the defensive back unit, along with many other areas. This plummeted them to No. 25, and more specifically, last (No. 32) against the pass.

As a playcaller, Wink was known as an aggressive coach who lived and died by the sword. He didn’t allow the defense to sit back and play prevent defense. He utilized exotic blitz concepts that put offenses—especially younger quarterbacks— in difficult situations.

It wasn’t all perfect and there are reasons for Wink’s mutual departure with the Ravens, but Wink was overall an excellent coach who helped build three top 10 defenses with the Ravens. He’ll now have an opportunity to coach some of the Giants’ talent and get them into a top-half team in the league. In 2021, the Giants defense ranked No. 21.