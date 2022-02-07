Ravens hire Zachary Orr as inside linebacker coach

The Baltimore Ravens have officially hired Zachary Orr to fill the position of inside linebackers coach.

Zachary Orr will be hired as the Ravens inside linebackers coach, replacing Rob Ryan. So the Ravens still have openings at OLB, TE. They also could make a few quality control, assistant position coach-type hires as well. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 7, 2022

The Ravens’ defensive staff has undergone a shakeup this offseason, starting with the parting of ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Michigan Wolverines’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has since been hired to replace Martindale and is currently assembling his staff.

Orr began his coaching career in Baltimore in 2017 as an assistant before leaving to take the role of outside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Orr now replaces Rob Ryan for the Ravens, who spent just one season as the team’s inside linebackers coach. The 29-year-old Orr will have the task of continuing the development of 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen and third-round pick Malik Harrison.

Orr spent three seasons playing for Baltimore after going undrafted in 2014. In 2016, Orr emerged as a budding star for the defense as he solidified a role beside middle linebacker C.J. Mosley. The pair quickly became one of the best inside linebacker duos in the NFL as Orr finished with a team-leading 133 tackles as well as three interceptions, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, earning him Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Just as his career was blossoming, however, Orr was forced to retire following the 2016 season due to the discovery of a congenital spinal condition. He would attempt to make a comeback to continue his playing career in the NFL in the 2017 offseason but was never signed to a team.