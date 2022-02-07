Ravens Mock Draft Monday Volume 3: Offensive tackle and cornerback prioritized

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts are starting to come out and here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

"Baltimore was battered by injuries in 2021. The Ravens secondary was decimated and they lost their entire running back stable at one point or other, but the offensive line could use some contingencies even if Ronnie Stanley returns to play at 100 percent. Ekwonu is flying up some draft boards with 85.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades in each of his college seasons and above 90 in his last two. In Baltimore’s offense, he is a dream fit." — Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu (6040, 320, Jr.) has been impressive so far this season. Ridiculous strength levels, athleticism, and urge to finish. Showed it all vs. Clemson. Reminds me a lot of Kelechi Osemele coming out of Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/E4ur1ZosWe — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 1, 2021

CB Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss, one interception

"The Ravens' secondary was decimated by injuries this season; Jimmy Smith is in the final year of his deal and Marcus Peters and Tavon Young are set to hit free agency after next season. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season." — Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

I've been impressed with Andrew Booth's feet in both press and off coverage. Good active feet. Loved seeing how his feet react in off coverage. Being able to change direction and react like that with the feet. Fluid mover. pic.twitter.com/34kmrWkDGz — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) February 5, 2022

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss

"This just feels like such a Ravens pick to me. Davis is a 6-6, 340-pound monster. The Ravens can give new DC Mike McDonald a blue chipper in the middle of his defense. Davis might get overlooked as a run-stuffing nose tackle but he shouldn’t. He’s a monster." — Dave Zangaro NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jordan Davis just running straight by the guards upfield shoulder. Stops this zone run in the backfield before it ever really has a chance. Just a dominating performance from him early in this game. pic.twitter.com/3D3sWtSjtJ — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 6, 2022

CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks

“Gardner is the perfect press man corner to play in the Ravens defense.” — Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

“The Ravens don’t have much room to work with cap-wise heading into 2022. But they can free up $10 million if they move on from Marcus Peters in the offseason. Ahmad Gardner is a long, aggressive CB who moves incredibly well laterally when cognizant of his pad level.

And he wouldn’t be a huge departure from the type of player Peters is, because his eyes get a bit too wide at times, and he’ll make mistakes chasing the turnover. I’ve come to appreciate that type of DB more as the years go on. Turnovers decide football games, so the risk is often worth the reward. But what he runs at the Combine will decide whether he goes this high come April. Gardner could tumble in a future 2022 NFL Mock Draft if he doesn’t run well in Indianapolis.” — Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

#Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner in 2021



80.8 PFF grade

12 catches allowed on 25 targets

87 yards allowed

0 TD

3 INT

17 passer rating allowed

79.8 run defense grade



He’s 6’3 with 3 years of great production. Draft him pic.twitter.com/hLz5sQGHtl — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) November 15, 2021

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football. Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases.” — Zac Patraw, SI.com

Derek Stingley out here looking like a wide receiver @JrStingley @LSUfootball



(Via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/F4JR5zcOzy — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 26, 2019

DL Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, six sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss

“The Ravens’ defense could lose its two starting interior linemen to free agency (or retirement), and the unit also finished in the bottom third of the league with just 34 sacks. Walker could help in both areas, as he can line up inside and outside and tallied six sacks for the national champion Bulldogs this past season.” — Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Joe Moore Award winner vs Travon Walker pic.twitter.com/9N1aR7vakC — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 1, 2022

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

“The Senior Bowl helped cement him as the likely next big tackle off the board after the first wave of stars are gone.” — Pete Fiutak, College Football News

Trevor Penning plays nasty in every drill lmao. He's doing his best to start a fight pic.twitter.com/qcMWWQrg5Z — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2022

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“You might want to constantly replenish the talent on your offensive line if running the football is your team’s identity. Starting center Bradley Bozeman is an unrestricted free agent and may have priced his way out of Baltimore. Drafting the Rimington Trophy winner and unanimous All-American would be a prudent move. Linderbaum was a multisport athlete in high school who earned multiple letters in wrestling, track, baseball and football.” — Eddie Brown, The San Deigo Union Tribune

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

2021 stats: 14 games, 111 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, two touchdowns, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

“Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison have not played up to expectations, so that could have the Ravens looking for a solution this offseason. Lloyd is a player who I have compared to Fred Warner because of his ability to get off blocks and his improvement in coverage.” — Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Last one on Devin Lloyd and it’s the best of the bunch!



Devin engages the Olineman before jumping for the INT and TD to finish off an already stellar game vs Stanford.



Ridiculous play pic.twitter.com/3H3NetJDVp — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) February 1, 2022

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“This season, the Baltimore Ravens were done in by injuries and poor offensive line play. Time should help them get healthy and Charles Cross should help the line improve. He’s seen as a left tackle but the Ravens simply want the best players available and bring in Cross. Could it lead to an issue as they had with Orlando Brown who wanted out to play left tackle? Maybe, but having too many good players is the type of issue every team should want.” — Randy Gurzi, NFL Spin Zone