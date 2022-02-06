Mark Andrews shines in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl has definitely some of its luster and excitement over the years. However, it’s still a spectacle that many people tune in to watch and earning a selection to the game is a nice honor for players to achieve.

This year, the Ravens had four players represent the AFC in Las Vegas: Mark Andrews, Pat Ricard, Devin Duvernay and Justin Tucker. Lamar Jackson was also selected but opted out because of his ankle injury. Of the group that attended, Andrews saw the most action and picked up right where he left off in the regular season.

Andrews caught five receptions for 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He tied for the game-high in catches and easily paced all pass-catchers in receiving yardage, recording 30 more than the next closest player — Justin Jefferson with 50.

Both of Andrews’ touchdown catches came from Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert. The first score broke a 7-7 tie in the first quarter; the second put the AFC up by more than a touchdown late in the second quarter. These were important in the AFC’s 41-35 victory in the end.

Despite having more individual yards and touchdowns than any other player, and being a member of the winning team, Andrews did not win Pro Bowl MVP. Instead, that honor was given to Herbert, who completed 7-of-11 passes for 98 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Ultimately, Pro Bowl MVP does not hold much significance at all, especially in the big picture beyond this game. However, it would have been nice for Andrews to receive the trophy, especially considering he was more than deserving of it after a dominant performance.

Regardless of the snub, it was great to see Andrews put the cherry on top of an outstanding 2021 season and validate both his Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection. He’s very likely to have numerous other chances to capture the Pro Bowl MVP in the coming years.

Here’s hoping Andrews is selected again multiple times but cannot attend because he’s preparing for the Super Bowl.