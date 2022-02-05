Report: Ravens adding Michigan’s Ryan Osborn to defensive coaching staff

After leaving the University of Michigan to become the Baltimore Ravens’ new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald is reportedly bringing another Wolverines’ staffer with him to the NFL.

On Friday, Matt Zenitz, a college football reporter for 3on3sports.com, reported that the Ravens are expected to add Ryan Osborn to their defensive coaching staff.

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn to their defensive coaching staff, sources tell @on3sports.



Osborn, who has also worked at Mississippi State, Florida and UT Martin, assisted with Michigan’s defensive line group.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 4, 2022

Osborn was as a defensive analyst on Macdonald’s staff at Michigan last year, specializing in the defensive line group. He also served as the team’s defensive ends coach. Prior to that, Osborn worked at several other schools including Mississippi State and Florida.

Unlike Macdonald, Osborn has no prior NFL experience, so this will be a big jump from the college to professional level. Macdonald evidently thinks highly enough of him to bring him onboard his new defensive staff for the Ravens.

As Michigan’s defensive ends coach, Osborn likely worked closely with Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo — one of the top edge rusher duos in the country. Hutchinson is projected to be a Top-5 pick in the NFL draft and Ojabo is a likely first-rounder himself. They combined for 25 sacks and seven forced fumbles between the two of them in 2021. They spearheaded a Michigan defense that ranked Top-20 in total defense, scoring defense and yards allowed per play.

Last November, reports surfaced that Osborn was going to leave Michigan to become the linebackers coach at the University of Connecticut. Then, last month, there was talk of Osborn being promoted to defensive line coach in Ann Arbor. Instead, he’ll now be taking his talents to Baltimore.

Exactly what role Osborn will serve for the Ravens remains to be seen, but he’ll be one of several new faces on the defensive coaching staff. After parting ways with tenured defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, it was announced this week that inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan and outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins would also not be returning next year.