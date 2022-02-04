Eric DeCosta Anticipates Picking Up Marquise Brown’s Fifth-Year Option

During his Friday press conference, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta expressed anticipation that the team will pick up wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s fifth-year option.

“Marquise was my first pick,” DeCosta said. “I think very highly of Marquise. I think he’s a talent, I love his personality, his competitiveness, and his passion.”

Brown was the first wide receiver drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft when DeCosta — in his first year as general manager — selected the speedy Oklahoma Sooner with the No. 25 overall pick. Brown has been a focal point of the offense for the Ravens ever since and is one of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets alongside former college teammate Mark Andrews at tight end.

Brown has been criticized for untimely drops and a lack of physicality. However, in 2021, he became the first wide receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season since veteran Mike Wallace in 2016 and the first drafted receiver to do so for Baltimore since Torrey Smith in 2013. Brown finished with 91 catches for 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns despite losing Jackson to injury in Week 14.

Brown is also a close friend of Jackson’s off the field and was specifically requested to be drafted by Jackson in 2019. With contract negotiations still ongoing between the Ravens and their MVP quarterback, it only makes sense to keep him happy with a move like this.

“He’s a great person,” DeCosta added. “He plays the game the right way. I think he’s got a high care factor. And I still think, I still believe, there’s a lot of upside there. And I think he would say the same thing. He hasn’t played his best football.