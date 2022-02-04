Eric DeCosta Expects Marcus Peters to be with the Ravens Next Season

Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta addressed the media on Friday for the first time following the end of the 2021 season.

During his presser, DeCosta was asked about All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters and whether he echoes Head Coach John Harbaugh’s sentiments that the fan-favorite ballhawk would be back with the team for the 2022 season.

“I love Marcus,” DeCosta said. “I talk to Marcus quite a bit. Marcus is one of these guys that when he comes to the organization, he provides such an authentic perspective on what this game’s all about. He’s a Raven.”

DeCosta then compared Peters to other players such as defensive end Michael McCrary, wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr., and center Matt Birk as “guys that play for other places that come in and really change the culture that you have.”

“I would expect Marcus to be here,” DeCosta finished with.

Peters tore his ACL in practice on September 9, just four days before the Ravens season opener in Las Vegas against the Raiders. With a cap hit of $15.5 million in 2022 and $10 million in cap savings if cut, there has been much speculation over whether or not the 29-year-old veteran would suit up for the Ravens again. DeCosta could still find a way to lower Peters’ cap hit for this upcoming season through an extension or by Peters accepting a pay cut.

As for now, it appears that Peters will rejoin fellow All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey as Baltimore’s top cornerback duo this season.