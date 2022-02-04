Ravens News 2/4: Inside Out and more

1. Baltimore Ravens For a minute, it looked like the Ravens were going to be a major player in the playoffs this season, beginning the year with an 8-3 record at the end of Week 12. However, a slew of injuries — particularly to Lamar Jackson — finally caught up to Baltimore, which lost its final six games to end the year under .500. Jackson’s ankle injury proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Ravens, as the former league MVP missed the final four weeks of the year. That said, it wasn’t just Jackson who went down. Baltimore had a wide array of injuries headlined by running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), along with cornerback Marcus Peters (ankle) — who were all ruled out for the season before Week 1. The Ravens also lost cornerback Marlon Humphrey (pectoral), safety DeShon Elliott (pectoral, bicep), and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) for extended periods of time. If Baltimore can get healthy for 2022 and keep the bulk of its core off of injured reserve, it should be back in the playoff conversation as one of the better teams in the AFC.

Now the Ravens appear ready to go old school. It’s great to have playmakers, which the Ravens still lack, but grunt guys win games. The Ravens need an influx of young talent on the defensive line, but their main priority should be finding offensive linemen. Hopefully, the Ravens don’t continue to get lost in their own philosophy. Because the offense is so run-oriented, they keep signing or drafting top-heavy linemen who are one-dimensional. But the Ravens should go back and look into their brief history. The team’s best linemen were left tackle Jonathan Ogden and guard Marshal Yanda, players who excelled at both run and pass blocking. It’s OK to be run-oriented in the regular season because there is a mix of good, poor and average opponents, but it’s different in the postseason. The Ravens have to face quarterbacks like the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, all of whom lead high-scoring offenses. When the Ravens fall behind, that significantly decreases their chances of winning. They need versatile linemen who can run and pass block, but also trap, get out front in screens and make blocks deep into the second level. The Ravens have to get outside of the box they built around themselves.

Put a Ring on It! Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson Everyone expected the Ravens would marry (a.k.a. extend) Lamar after his dazzling 2019 season. But these two are starting to drag their feet in part because Lamar hasn’t hired a wedding planner (a.k.a. an agent). Instead, Lamar’s mother is handling the $100 million contract negotiation. It’s always hard to talk about money and weddings—especially when the mother-in-law gets involved.

