Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 6: Charles Cross and cornerback heavy this week

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released. Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall:

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks

“A physical, uber-talented cover corner, Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner had one of the most impressive seasons we’ve ever seen for a college cornerback. He played 448 coverage snaps and allowed receptions on just 17-of-36 targets for 117 yards and zero touchdowns.” - Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

Ahmad Gardner has some skill pic.twitter.com/qLvv2YruVY — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 18, 2021

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“Bradley Bozeman was solid under center in ‘21, is out of contract and the offensive line is due some upgrades. Tyler Linderbaum is one of the best offensive linemen in this class and would fill an obvious need in Baltimore.” Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

“Linderbaum won the Rimington Award this fall. The Rimington goes to the nation’s best center and Linderbaum has been one of the best in the country over the last couple of years. He’d be a solid addition to the run-heavy offense of the Ravens.” - Sam Marsdale, 247Sports.com

Watch the center on this play. It's Tyler Linderbaum. He's going to make a lot of money next year because of blocks like this. Linderbaum is the OL blocking #42. The LB and crowd were crying for holding. Grow up pic.twitter.com/6hTlSRjpn7 — KP (@KP_Show) November 26, 2021

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“There is a multitude of ways the Baltimore Ravens can go, but they grab a big need in Charles Cross here. Cross, though he plays left tackle, presents an interesting selection. He can potentially fill in for Ronnie Stanley as he recovers from injury or move to right tackle as he adjusts to the game. Cross is more of a pass protector but proved — on limited snaps — that he could maul in the run game.” - Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

"After trading away Orlando Brown Jr. and dealing with another Ronnie Stanley injury, this offense suffered greatly without top-shelf tackle play. That needs to be addressed here, and the Ravens get a bargain with Cross, who has limitless upside and a track record of success against SEC talent." - Luke Easterling, USA Today Sports

“The Ravens need to protect Lamar Jackson at all costs, and Cross is the exact guy to target for that job. Cross (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) is good in pass protection, ideal for keeping Jackson upright and allowing him more time to scan the field instead of forcing the QB to flee the pocket. Cross can be a Day 1 impact player on the O-line.” - Adam Hermann, NBC Sports Philadelphia

““The Ravens like to stick to the “best player available” mantra, which could lead to a heated discussion in the draft day war room. Would a stud defender like linebacker Nakobe Dean, cornerback Trent McDuffie or defensive lineman Travon Walker be the best option? What about a potential game-breaking receiver like Jameson Williams to pair with Rashod Bateman, Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews? Is all-world center Tyler Linderbaum really worth a top-15 pick? In the end, solidifying the offensive line trumps everything after a season in which the Ravens allowed 57 sacks, second-most in the NFL. The 6-5, 310-pound Cross allowed just 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, according to PFF. He’d be a solid bookend to Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley and provide valuable insurance if Stanley can’t stay healthy.” - C.J. Doon, The Baltimore Sun

MISS ST. OT Charles Cross (67) uproots Alabama DB on screen attempt pic.twitter.com/glcK4t9UaM — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) February 19, 2022

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.

“Baltimore needs to inject more youth into their pass-rush. Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are both free agents leaving last season’s first-round selection Odafe Oweh as the top pressure generator. It makes too much sense for Baltimore to select Michigan edge David Ojabo with their new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also from Michigan. He coached as their DC during Ojabo’s breakout season in which the Wolverine defender tallied 11 sacks. Ojabo played just 26 snaps in 2020. Drafting Ojabo would also reunite him with his former high school teammate in Oweh.” - Andrew Erickson, Fantasy Pros

David Ojabo’s rip move is so unfair pic.twitter.com/vxz2sezNaK — karan (@905Kar) February 20, 2022

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“The Ravens need to address the offensive line, but they usually stick to a best-player-available philosophy. Stingley is coming off a foot injury, but he’s immensely talented and plays a premier position.” - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

An important attribute to evaluate is a corner’s closing speed, the ability to quickly close the separation created by the receiver. What makes Derek Stingley special is his ability to ‘shut the window’ with his closing speed. #DBanalytics pic.twitter.com/4Jelv1LR9x — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) February 21, 2022

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions

"McDuffie can do many things in a defense, and the Ravens will deploy him all over the secondary." - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"Washington has produced a lot of solid NFL defensive backs over the last few years, and McDuffie is the latest. The Ravens could certainly use an infusion of young talent in their secondary, and while it may not be McDuffie, I expect this to be the position the Ravens target." - Tony Fornelli, CBS Sports

Trent McDuffie is CB__ in the Draft pic.twitter.com/Rexb3nyphU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 21, 2022

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection

“Wyatt was another standout performer at the Senior Bowl, but I would argue his tape already validated him as a first-round selection. Georgia used a lot of stunts and misdirection along its defensive front to create chaos, but Wyatt has shown the strength and agility to push the pocket. Baltimore needs to get younger and cheaper along the defensive line.” - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Joined @EaglesXOs and @BenFennell_NFL on the latest episode of the “Journey to the Draft” podcast to do a full position-by-position preview of the defensive prospects in the NFL Combine.#UGA DT Devonte Wyatt was a name that came up frequently.



Listen: https://t.co/XJCfRRdHd9 pic.twitter.com/e784cAROFr — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 24, 2022

CB Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and one interception.

“While everyone debates over Derek Stingley Jr., Andrew Booth Jr. gets overlooked frequently. It’s fitting given that’s exactly what happened for most of the 2021 season. Clemson’s struggles shadowed the defense, so the hype surrounding Booth might not start until we get closer to the draft.” - Joe Broback, Pro Football Network

Andrew Booth Jr. thread—



Booth is bailing and showcasing his insane athleticism and ball skills. Does a nice job keeping his feet active at the stem, leveraging the sideline, then gets FREAKY to attack the ball.



This dude is so fun to watch it’s nuts. pic.twitter.com/XvpSjL0JUD — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 12, 2022

EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, six sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss

“Travon Walker is a disruptive player who has the frame to add a few pounds to increase his effectiveness. Although he’s played on the edge, he’s likely better suited reduced down inside. Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, and Brandon Williams all could take their services elsewhere. Walker could fill the void at DT or on the edge.” - Drae Harris, The Draft Network

Watch Travon Walker (44) defeat the combo block and make the tackle lined up as a nose shade. That’s a full grown man. pic.twitter.com/0HLdE8t7PJ — MC (@abukari) February 22, 2022

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

“We first had Boston College offensive line stud Zion Johnson as a Day 1 prospect back in December. Since then, he’s put himself firmly in the national spotlight with an impressive week at the Senior Bowl. As a result, his stock is ascending exponentially — it won’t be a surprise to see him in the green room in Las Vegas.

Schematically and positionally versatile with excellent technical and athletic ability, Johnson could be the solution to multiple potential issues for the Baltimore Ravens. He took snaps at center at the Senior Bowl, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start his career there before working outside as a long-term answer at either left guard or even left tackle if Ronnie Stanley fails to return to his brilliant best after a string of injuries.” - Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network