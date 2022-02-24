Ravens re-sign Tony Jefferson

After reuniting for the last four games of the 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens are bringing back veteran safety Tony Jefferson — per an official announcement on Thursday.

Jefferson’s second stint with the team began when he was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 13 before being promoted to the active roster permanently shortly thereafter. He originally joined the team as a big-ticket free agent in the 2017 offseason and spent the next three seasons starting 35 of a possible 39 games.

Best known for his toughness and the bone-crushing blows he delivered, a torn ACL coupled with the emergence of Chuck Clark in 2019 prompted the team to move on from him in the following offseason.

During his initial tenure with the Ravens, Jefferson ingratiated himself with the organization, his teammates as well as the fanbase. When he returned after a year out of the league and a brief two-game stint with the San Francisco 49ers, the former undrafted gem looked and played hungry, like he had to prove himself all over again.

The eight-year veteran defensive back made some impressive and highly impactful plays on defense down the stretch. He also stood out on special teams as well.

Jefferson finished the year with 17 total tackles including one for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hit, and a pass deflection. Given his positional versatility, diverse skillset, and special teams prowess, he could be a candidate to fill in the hybrid dime linebacker role that recent retiree Anthony Levine served in during his heyday as “Co-Cap.”