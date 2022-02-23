Ravens 2021 Position Review: Specialists

After a turbulent 2021 season that was ravaged and ultimately derailed by injuries, the Baltimore Ravens are fully focused on moving forward. Before we completely turn the page to the 2022 offseason, let’s look back at the overall performance of their specialists from this last year.

Justin Tucker

2021 stats: 17 games, 17 starts, 35-of-37 on field goal attempts with a long of 66 yards, 32-of-32 on extra point attempts, 94.6 field goal percentage, 90 kickoffs, 5,443 kickoff yards, and 47 touchbacks.

In a year where his contemporaries at the position around the league had their fair share of struggles, the future Hall of Fame kicker continued to prove that he is unquestionably the gold standard and best in the game. Tucker made a pair of game-winning walk-off field goals in 2021, the more monumental of the two came on the league record-breaking boot in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions that was dubbed “Moment of the Year”. He earned his fifth career Pro Bowl selection and was named First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career as well.

JUSTIN TUCKER FROM 66 YARDS

pic.twitter.com/yvBVeQWCyR — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2021

Ray Lewis introduces Justin Tucker in honor of his epic 66-yard, record-breaking field goal in Detroit which takes home the NFL’s Moment of the Year. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/WXkTCfZloM — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) February 11, 2022

Sam Koch

2021 stats: 17 games, 17 starts, 71 punts, 3,149 punting yards, longest punt of 61 yards, 44.4 yards per punt, and 26 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.

After not seeing much consistent action in the previous three seasons, the 16-year veteran punter saw his most extensive usage in the Lamar Jackson era in 2021. His 71 punts were his most since 2017 and that was in large part due to the offense’s inability to consistently sustain drives or even march into Tucker’s field goal range.

Koch is rarely in the top five in the league in net punt average but he remains surgical and technically sound with his ball placement after a decade and a half in the league. Sadly. his perfect career passer rating came to a disappointing end in the regular-season finale but his mark of 109.4 is still legendary and the highest in the AFC North.

61 TUPA = Sam Koch of the Ravens punts 36 yards (36) downed by Tylan Wallace (5) at the 4-yard line (20).#NFL #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/TDRC2sJgYN — punt planet (@PuntPlanet) January 5, 2022

Nick Moore

In his first full season as the Ravens starting long snapper the third-year pro did a tremendous job filling the shoes of original Wolf Pack member, Morgan Cox. Not only were his snaps on all punt and kicking attempts tried and true throughout the season, but Moore also played exceptionally well on punt coverage where he made four very physical solo tackles.