Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 5: OL Tyler Linderbaum, DL Travon Walker most popular picks

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts are starting to come out and here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

“Penning was built to run-block. The Ravens are built to run the ball. It’s a match made in heaven. While Baltimore has already re-signed both tackles long-term, Patrick Mekari could easily kick inside.” - Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

“The Ravens could play Penning at either tackle spot, and the FCS All-American will have fun coming off the ball with bad intentions in the team’s running game.” Chad Reuter, NFL.com

"With Johnson off the board, Penning absolutely could be in play here — even with Charles Cross still on the board. Penning's nasty demeanor could make him a perfect Ravens tackle, and he should put on a show at the combine for his size." - Eric Edholm, Yahoo sports.com

Just how dominant was Trevor Penning at Northern Iowa?



He had a 99.9 Run Blocking Grade in 2021



via @Connor_J_Hughespic.twitter.com/j0Wc6aqWED — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 8, 2022

DL Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, six sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss

“Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5, and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his nonstop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for several teams in this range looking to bolster their defensive line.” Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

"If any team is going to be enamored with Walker, it’s the Ravens. They love their defensive linemen almost “oversized” for their position, and Walker will tip the scales close to 275 or 280 pounds at the combine. He demonstrated impressive change-of-direction skill at that size in college." - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

“A scheme-diverse 6-5, 275-pounder, Walker can do it all from applying pressure to dropping into coverage if needed. He only had 9½ sacks in three seasons with the Dawgs, but the ability is there – and so is the need for a 25th-ranked defense about to lose veterans such as Calais Campbell and Justin Houston from its front.” - Nate Davis, USA Today

“With both Justin Houston and Calais Campbell headed for free agency, the Ravens need to bolster their edge rusher group. Walker can slide in and contribute right away, and along with Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser, and Justin Madubuike, would add to the team’s new young nucleus up front.” - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

I can’t get over a 280 pound defensive-end running down Hall from all the way across the field like this. Unreal athleticism by Travon Walker pic.twitter.com/wmfVXtlcoO — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) January 13, 2022

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“The Ravens have to upgrade their pass defense. Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett are entering free agency, while Marcus Peters is in the last year of his contract. Next year, Stingley could form a trio with Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and then replace Peters in 2023. Stingley recorded eight tackles and a pass defended in 2021 before going down with a foot injury. He totaled 27 tackles, a forced fumble and five passes broken up in 2020. Stingley struggled against Alabama and DeVonta Smith that season, but he was also banged up all year.” - Charlie Campbell, Walterfootball.com

#LSU CB #24 Derek Stingley Jr. locates the football better than most freshmen locate their classes. pic.twitter.com/uWGDs4ZrhT — Fed Scivittaro (@MeshPointScout) September 8, 2019

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks

“Almost every year, a top prospect somehow falls to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, and the organization’s experienced front office gladly swoops him up and improves the roster. Patience is an often overlooked aspect of drafting. Organizations that don’t panic and let the draft come to them usually do the best job, because they understand exactly what they’re looking for to fit their culture. Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner is exactly the type of talent—specifically at cornerback—that the Ravens prefer. Like other Baltimore corners, Gardner is a big (6’3”, 200 pounds) and physical defender who can lock up receivers in man coverage. He’d add a little extra juice to a group already expecting Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters back from season-ending injuries.” - Cory Giddings, Bleacher Report

“Baltimore is routinely one of the best drafting teams because they let the board come to them. They never panic, just simply stand pat and draft the best player on their board. In this mock, it’s Cincinnati corner Ahmad Gardner. While many have Gardner pegged as CB1, I think he is behind Stingley Jr.—but that’s not a slight to Gardner. Gardner is a long and lean corner with fluid hips, quick feet, and excellent ball skills. His man-to-man cover skills are outstanding and he would be a great addition to Baltimore’s secondary, which struggled mightily down the stretch.” - Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

Cincinnati Bearcats CB trio Ahmad Gardner, Coby Bryant and Arquon Bush have combined to allow a 23.8 passer rating in coverage this year (@PFF_College).



Throwing the ball in the dirt every play would give the QB a better passer rating at 39.6. pic.twitter.com/tMNgeON2mI — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 15, 2020

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“Cross could land in the top 10 by showcasing the length and versatility that made him one of the SEC’s top blockers. Instead, he’ll slide to a Ravens team in need of blocking help after trading away Orlando Brown Jr. and getting only five starts out of Tyre Phillips last fall. His ability to protect his QB — only one sack allowed in 2021 — and get out and clear space in the running game should work wonders for a Baltimore team that will rely on a healthy Lamar Jackson-J.K. Dobbins combination to push it back to the postseason.” - Christian D’Andrea, USA Today Sports

“The Ravens 2021 season was a wash with injuries plaguing the team. Now they have a chance to get a quality tackle prospect to strengthen the offense around Lamar Jackson.” - Ben Natan, Bleeding Green Nation

Dude... Charles Cross is a MACHINE in Pass Pro. I knew there was a lot of hype building for him but man his tape is good! Core strength, footspeed & explosiveness out of his stance, long strong arms w/ grip strength, mirror ability, stunt recognition. It's all there. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/KZkEZtSCn6 — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) February 14, 2022

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“The Ravens went 8-9, but they were ravaged by injuries and are set up for a bounce-back year. A key to getting back on track will be protecting Lamar Jackson — who missed five games in 2021 — and opening lanes for J.K. Dobbins, who will return from a torn ACL. Tackle is the big question mark on the offensive line, with Ronnie Stanley missing 26 regular-season games over the past two years and Alejandro Villanueva turning 34 in September. Maybe Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning is the pick?

“I instead opted for Linderbaum, who is one of the best 15 players in the class. Current Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is a free agent, and Linderbaum anchors well and is effective as a combo blocker at the second level. He’d help a Baltimore front that allowed 57 sacks last season (second most).” - Todd McShay, ESPN

“If this offense is going to operate at full speed, the offensive line needs to be reloaded. Offensive tackle may be the bigger need, but the better value in this scenario is along the interior, where Linderbaum is the rare center prospect worthy of top-15 consideration.” - Luke Easterling, USA Today Sports

“The Ravens have a history of letting homegrown centers sign big contracts in free agency, and that could happen again with three-year starter Bradley Bozeman. In that case, Linderbaum could come in and immediately offer Pro Bowl potential blocking for Baltimore’s potent rushing attack.” - Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

“Baltimore seems content with Ronnie Stanley at left tackle and Patrick Mekari on the right side. So, it’s time to attack the interior. Bradley Bozeman has played well at center, but he is a free agent. Why pay to retain him when you can draft Tyler Linderbaum, saving money and upgrading at the same time? Linderbaum is a generational center prospect thanks to his insane athleticism at the position and easy-to-see wrestling background.” - James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

“Although he played center at Iowa, I think Linderbaum projects to the NFL at any of the interior offensive line positions. This guy is an athletic and physical specimen with the ability to get out in space, make blocks 30 or 40 yards downfield if you need him to, and he’s as smart as they come. The Ravens always seem to find a way to draft decade-long starters annually, and Linderbaum is that type of guy. He may be one of the best and safest players in the entire 2022 NFL Draft class.” - Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone

Tyler Linderbaum had 122 positively-graded run blocks in 2021...



30 more than the next P5 offensive lineman



via @colecubelicpic.twitter.com/VmrzaSw2gW — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 16, 2022

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection

“Wyatt is rising in the eyes of many, and his body of work this past season justifies the hype. He has great size and pass rushing potential. In an effort to get younger while also conserving salary cap space, Baltimore hones in on the Georgia defensive lineman to upgrade its run defense.” - Josh Edwards. CBS Sports

307-pounds should not move this quickly



Devonte Wyatt Day 1 pic.twitter.com/TUFbEQly3R — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2022

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries

“Karlaftis often faced double or even triple teams at Purdue, but he wins with power, heavy hands, a quick first step and a relentless motor. At 275 pounds, the true junior has inside-outside versatility. Justin Houston will be a free agent next month.” - Kevin Hanson, SI.com