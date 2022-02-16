Ravens News 2/16: Plan of Action and more

Ravens 2021 record: 8-9 No team was mauled by injuries in 2021 more than the Ravens, who lost one starter after another to the war of attrition. Lamar Jackson needs to be smarter at QB, but he might be playing for a new deal in 2022. Alongside a healthier line and skill group, not to mention with his own arm and legs rested up, he feels primed to re-stake a claim on the AFC North with the Steelers entering uncharted waters post-Ben Roethlisberger. The defense will be in transition, but John Harbaugh can be trusted to right the ship.

12. Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson’s looming contract situation stands as the biggest subplot around the Ravens as the offseason begins. The quarterback is set to enter the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which means it’s time to do business. Baltimore needs to lock up the former MVP to a long-term pact, then act aggressively to improve a subpar offensive line through free agency and the draft. Jackson was sacked a career-high 38 times and spent the season’s final weeks on the sideline with an ankle injury. Protect your best player.

14. David Ojabo, edge, Michigan (6-5, 255) An athletic rusher with a long, nimble frame, Ojabo has the balanced feet and hip flexibility developed from years of basketball and soccer training to work tight spaces and grease the edge as a pass rusher. His defensive role shouldn’t be restricted to only rushing the passer, but he needs to improve his functional strength and body positioning to make plays in the run game. Ojabo is admittedly “still learning” various aspects of football, but he is naturally explosive with the upfield burst and stride length to overwhelm tackles with arc speed. He projects as a subpackage rusher as a rookie with Pro Bowl potential down the road. 15. Jermaine Johnson, edge, Florida State (6-4, 259) Johnson went to Mobile as the top defensive player on the roster and left the same way, dominating throughout the week. The Georgia transfer bet on himself and became the alpha of the Seminoles’ defensive line in 2021, leading the ACC in tackles for loss (18.0) and sacks (12.0). Johnson has the length, agility and active hands that lead to disruption as both a pass rusher and run defender and projects as an every-down NFL starter. 21. George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue (6-4, 268) Born and raised in Athens, Greece, Karlaftis moved to the United States and adopted football as his go-to sport, finishing his college career with 30.5 tackles for loss over 27 games. His hands are not only physical and violent, but they’re well timed and strategic to get the offense off schedule. You wish his arms were longer and he had more twitch in his movements, but Karlaftis has NFL power, effort and hand work to break down the rhythm of blockers.