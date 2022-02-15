Marcus Peters says he’ll “be back by June [or] July”

After suffering a torn ACL before the 2021 regular season, cornerback Marcus Peters’ season was over before the first snap. But in an interview with “Sway in the Morning,” Peters announced he expects to return before training camp.

“I’ll be back like June [or] July,” Peters said.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters tells @RealSway that he expects to be back from his torn ACL by June or July. That means he could be a full-go for the start of training camp. pic.twitter.com/FnoSGlIkj2 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 15, 2022

Since the injury, Peters has showed some of his rehabilitation on social media.

Marcus Peters currently live on IG (mpjuiceman) showing off some of his ACL rehab. pic.twitter.com/sQHHaOMnef — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 21, 2022

Peters’ return is good news for the Ravens, who have him under contract for the 2022 season. Though his contract bears a heavy cap hit of $15.5 million, and cutting Marcus Peters could save the team $10 million in cap space, there’s been no suggestion of doing so by Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, who was asked about Peters during his end of season press conference.

“Oh, I love Marcus [Peters]. I talk to Marcus quite a bit,” DeCosta said. “Marcus is one of these guys that, when he comes to your organization, he provides such an authentic perspective on what this game is all about, and he’s a Raven. He’s one of these rare guys that’s played for other teams, and there’s been other guys like him... So, I would expect Marcus to be here. I think he’s doing his rehab; I think he’s doing extremely well, and I can’t wait to see him.”