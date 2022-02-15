Ravens News 2/15: All About Lamar and more

12. Baltimore Ravens 2021 record: 8-9 Offseason in three or fewer words: All about Lamar On the field, the Ravens need to better protect quarterback Lamar Jackson, and team officials understand that building a better wall in front of him has become a priority. In their season-ending news conferences, both coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta emphasized the importance of addressing the offensive line, which allowed Jackson to get sacked a career-worst 38 times. Off the field, Baltimore is working on a contract extension with Jackson, who is entering his fifth-year option. A new deal could create $10 million in additional cap space heading into free agency.

Ravens Have Decent Odds to Win Next Season’s Super Bowl - Todd Karpovich

Outside linebackers coach OUT: Drew Wilkins IN: Rob Leonard Wilkins, who spent 12 years with the Ravens working up from a video internship to become outside linebackers coach, has joined Martindale’s defensive staff with the New York Giants. He will be replaced by Rob Leonard, according to The Athletic. Leonard has spent the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, working as the outside linebackers coach this past season. Before that, Leonard spent six seasons with the New York Giants and was the team’s outside linebackers coach in 2018. Leonard takes over a group with significant concerns. Tyus Bowser, who led the Ravens with seven sacks this past season, tore his Achilles in the season finale and his status for the start of the season isn’t known. Odafe Oweh (33 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries) flashed as a rookie, while Jaylon Ferguson underperformed. Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee are both pending free agents, so this group needs an influx if young, impact talent sooner rather than later.

Marcus Peters, CB 2022 cap number: $15.5 million Cap savings if cut: $10 million Why it may happen: Marcus Peters is carrying a significant cap number for a player who is 29 years old and coming off a major knee injury. Peters and Marlon Humphrey are two of the 10 highest-paid corners in football and those expenditures limit what the Ravens can afford at other positions. There’s a lot the Ravens could do with $10 million of cap savings. Why it may not: DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh said they expect Peters to return. The playmaking cornerback is a popular player in the organization and he was missed last year. With Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith nearing free agency and Tavon Young a potential salary-cap casualty, moving on from Peters would create too many holes on the back end. Prediction: There’s no reason to believe DeCosta and Harbaugh weren’t being truthful when they said that Peters will be back. It’s possible the Ravens alter his contract or even extend him, but the bottom line is that he’ll likely be starting opposite Humphrey in 2022.