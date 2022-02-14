Mark Andrews and Calais Campbell make PFF’s top 101 players from the 2021 NFL season

Following the official end to the 2021 NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams crowned as Super Bowl champions, PFF released their top 101 players from the season. Two players from the Baltimore Ravens landed on the list.

Due to an overwhelming number of season-ending injuries, the Ravens did not have many standout performers this past season. PFF acknowledged two players for Baltimore as having noteworthy seasons, however.

First up on the list was veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, coming in at No. 86.

“The Ravens’ defense was ravaged by injuries this season, but Campbell still played more than 600 snaps at 35 years old,” said PFF’s Sam Monson. “He had a better season than a year ago, improving his run-defense grade to 77.9 and racking up 31 pressures. Campbell’s best play might finally be behind him, but he is still an excellent defender.”

When healthy, Campbell has been a consistent force for the Ravens’ defense in the past two seasons since arriving in Baltimore via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although his sack total has plummeted (only 5.5 in the past two seasons), Campbell still provides a source of interior pressure (54 total pressures in 27 games with the Ravens) and excellent run defense.

Set to turn 36-years-old in September, there has been uncertainty over whether the six-time Pro Bowler would return for a 15th season. While serving as a guest analyst on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Super Bowl, however, Campbell confirmed that he intends to play next season.

It is unclear if Campbell will return for a third season with Baltimore as he is currently scheduled to hit free agency, but one thing is clearly on his mind: winning a Super Bowl.

The other Raven to make the list was All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, landing at No. 13.

“Andrews proved that he’s not simply a product of being Lamar Jackson’s favorite target,” Monson said. “When Jackson missed time due to injury, Andrews continued to produce for Tyler Huntley and even Josh Johnson. Andrews averaged 2.2 yards per route run, caught 60% of the contested targets sent his way and racked up almost 1,400 receiving yards overall.”

Andrews was the lone superstar of Baltimore’s season. In his fourth season, the 26-year-old tight end elevated his status to that of one of the very best playmakers in the league as he caught 107 passes for 1,361 receiving yards (No. 1 among tight ends) and nine receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 1 with Travis Kelce), making him the top tight end on PFF’s list.

Andrews signed a four-year extension with the Ravens worth up to $56 million before the start of the 2021 season, which will keep him under contract in Baltimore through 2025.