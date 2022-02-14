Ravens players taunt cornerback Eli Apple on social media following the Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has built up quite the reputation over the course of the last season as a trash talker, particularly on Twitter. Following multiple games this season, Apple took to Twitter to trash talk the opposing team, players, and even fanbases and cities.

Idk which fan base I hate more prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Ooouuweee that dirty bird pack in the air ⛽️ or what ‍ Yessuh — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 26, 2021

Titan pack hittin already ! #WhoDeyBitch — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 23, 2022

Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time ‍ — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 30, 2022

Next week Lamar gone be generous https://t.co/I2Btmp4m5Z — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

Can’t wait for that ravens game their fans was talkin all that mess last time it’s big smoke for them — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 20, 2021

Bengals CB Eli Apple with a “Big Truss,” a Baltimore catchphrase, and then some in the postgame aftermath. pic.twitter.com/ItRpJpzisd — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 24, 2021

It is safe to say that Apple annoyed many players across the NFL, including several Ravens players who took to Twitter to taunt the cornerback following his performance in the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which he allowed the final touchdown of the game to wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman got the ball rolling with a simple tweet of an apple emoji before fellow wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown chimed in with more to say.

. — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) February 14, 2022

Apple Pack Gone Hit Hard In LA.. ‍ https://t.co/vxkZDrgogs — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 14, 2022

Even quarterback Lamar Jackson joined in on the fun.

The Ohio State cornerback was drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Apple spent his first two seasons with the Giants before being traded to the New Orleans Saints during his third season in 2018 for a fourth-round and seventh-round pick. After the Saints declined to pick up Apple’s fifth-year option, he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Following the 2020 season, Cincinnati signed Apple to a one-year contract worth up to $1.2 million.

During the 2021 season, Apple recorded 49 total tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. After making enemies all across the league with his recent antics, the 26-year-old cornerback is currently slated to hit free agency once again this offseason.