 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ravens players taunt cornerback Eli Apple on social media following the Super Bowl

What goes around comes around

By Dustin Cox
/ new
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has built up quite the reputation over the course of the last season as a trash talker, particularly on Twitter. Following multiple games this season, Apple took to Twitter to trash talk the opposing team, players, and even fanbases and cities.

It is safe to say that Apple annoyed many players across the NFL, including several Ravens players who took to Twitter to taunt the cornerback following his performance in the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which he allowed the final touchdown of the game to wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman got the ball rolling with a simple tweet of an apple emoji before fellow wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown chimed in with more to say.

Even quarterback Lamar Jackson joined in on the fun.

The Ohio State cornerback was drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Apple spent his first two seasons with the Giants before being traded to the New Orleans Saints during his third season in 2018 for a fourth-round and seventh-round pick. After the Saints declined to pick up Apple’s fifth-year option, he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Following the 2020 season, Cincinnati signed Apple to a one-year contract worth up to $1.2 million.

During the 2021 season, Apple recorded 49 total tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. After making enemies all across the league with his recent antics, the 26-year-old cornerback is currently slated to hit free agency once again this offseason.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...