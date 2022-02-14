Ravens Mock Draft Monday Volume 4: OT Trevor Penning is the Popular Pick

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts are starting to come out and here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

2021 stats: 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

"No one had a better Senior Bowl week than Johnson. We liked his 2021 tape a lot, but thought of him as a fringe first/second-rounder. He put any such doubts to rest with a dominating practice week in Mobile." - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Jermaine Johnson’s spin cycle devastating.



Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/PZFhg0xz9B — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) February 2, 2022

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions

"The Ravens certainly do not want to go through another season of bad cornerback play, so they take the Washington Husky here. The team's cumulative PFF grade at cornerback fell to 56.4 this season — its worst mark since 2015. McDuffie isn’t the biggest — 5-foot-11, 195 pounds — but is a technician who would immediately bolster Baltimore's secondary." - Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

First time watching the dudes (CB 2 Kyler Gordon and CB 22 Trent McDuffie) from Washington. I'd just like to say hello Kyler Gordon! Closes quickly on this crosser and watch him play through the hands of the WR. Love it! pic.twitter.com/rqU5PaBi7Z — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 10, 2022

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

“The Ravens were decimated by injuries a season ago, revealing how much help they needed at offensive tackle and in the secondary. They allowed the most sacks in franchise history (57), and only the Bears allowed more (58). Penning is an ideal fit in Baltimore because of his ability to control the line of scrimmage, which is necessary for the Ravens’ downhill running scheme. He plays with violence and physicality and could be an early starter at right tackle opposite Ronnie Stanley. At Senior Bowl practices last week, Penning proved that he belonged in Round 1.” - Jordan Reid, ESPN

"With a healthy Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins expected back in 2022, the Baltimore Ravens must solidify things up front to maximize the impact of their return. Anyone who has watched Trevor Penning play football knows his game screams "Baltimore Raven." He is a mauler in the run game that blocks with a nasty mean streak while providing good length and mobility in pass protection." - Joe Marino, The Draft Network

“If this offense is going to operate at full speed, the Ravens have to upgrade at offensive tackle after trading away Orlando Brown Jr. and losing Ronnie Stanley to multiple injuries. Penning was just as dominant during Senior Bowl week as he was on film, and his nasty playing style will be a favorite among coaches.” - Luke Easterling. Draft Wire

"After a strong week at the Senior Bowl, Penning earned himself a spot to be talked about as a top 15 pick. He showed raw power and a workman-like mentality." - Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

As promised,



A Week at the Senior Bowl with Trevor Penning pic.twitter.com/rGsjEUskR3 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 4, 2022

DE Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, six sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss

"If there is one thing the Ravens love, it is rugged defenders in the front seven. Walker is long and powerful as a run-stopper. His pass rush is just OK, but there is room for growth in that area." - Lance Zierlein, NFL Network

The winning sack by true freshman Travon Walker to clinch the East #DawgsOnTop #SECEastChamps pic.twitter.com/f6OmJlZqPg — UGA NATIONAL CHAMPS Supporters (@Support_UGA) November 17, 2019

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

2021 stats: 12 games, 49 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions

“McCreary has short arms. That’s the only legitimate knock on his game. He’s disruptive, stays in-phase down the field, and has deceptive quicks.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Objectively hilarious play from Roger McCreary pic.twitter.com/gfhHSBfvDn — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 25, 2022

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.

“Familiarity with Ojabo’s potential does elevate this pairing, as new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who comes over from Michigan, has first-hand knowledge of how to best use Ojabo’s skill set. Ojabo’s pass-rushing burst ranks in the top 80th percentile, but he was used in a limited fashion — which means there is room for improvement there.” - Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network

“The Ravens invested in their EDGE room in the first round last year with the speedy Odafe Oweh and they come right back around and grab more speed with Ojabo this time too.” - Kyle Yates, Fantasy Pros

David Ojabo’s pass rush skills are INSANE pic.twitter.com/FhuK2IBo8p — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 27, 2022

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“This is a deep class at tackle, leading to a few too many people sleeping on Charles Cross. He’s got the size, athleticism and demeanor that makes me believe he can be an above-average starting LT at the NFL level for a while. To get a player like that at 14 would be a steal for the Ravens or anybody.” - Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

“The Baltimore Ravens get a gift from a bevy of teams ahead of them, allowing Charles Cross to slide to them at No. 14. Though LT isn’t necessarily their biggest need, the jury is still out on whether Ronnie Stanley will ever return to top form after a string of injuries. Cross can fill in for Stanley whenever necessary while he’s adjusting to the right side, taking the reigns of the RT spot in the process.”

“Cross will have some things to answer about his run blocking as he hails from Mike Leach’s college offense. But if you look close enough, you can see the traits of a vicious mauler in the run game. He’s got some reps on tape where he planted second and third-level defenders on runs. We know his pass protection is solid, and if Cross can adjust to the right side, this would be one terrific pair of bookend tackles.” - Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

another Charles Cross pass set for fun pic.twitter.com/YzAXFV0osR — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 6, 2022

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

“As I have mentioned a few times in recent mock drafts, Baltimore could lose Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams this offseason. The Ravens could conserve some salary cap space, get younger and maintain an aggressive front in the absence of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.” - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

#UGA DT Devonte Wyatt (6-3, 315) really flashes on tape. He’s a true up-the-field penetrator as a 3-tech. Disruptive, discipline vs. the run, and contains upside as a pass rusher. Saved his best for last against Alabama in the title game.



Excited to see him at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BwoPB0xny3 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 21, 2022

CB Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and one interception.

“The Ravens ended the season with an injury-riddled mess at cornerback. They need to rejuvenate their coverage to boost their blitzing scheme. Booth has fine size, strength and aggressiveness, combining that well with big-play ball skills.” - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks

“Baltimore is routinely one of the best drafting teams because they let the board come to them. They never panic, just simply stand pat and draft the best player on their board. In this mock, it’s Cincinnati corner Ahmad Gardner. While many have Gardner pegged as CB1, I think he is behind Stingley Jr.—but that’s not a slight to Gardner. Gardner is a long and lean corner with fluid hips, quick feet, and excellent ball skills. His man-to-man cover skills are outstanding and he would be a great addition to Baltimore’s secondary, which struggled mightily down the stretch.” - Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network