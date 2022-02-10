Ravens set to hire George Godsey as new tight ends coach

Last week, it was announced that longtime Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach Bobby Engram had accepted the offensive coordinator position at the University of Wisconsin. This created a vacancy on the team’s offensive coaching staff, which it appears they have already moved to fill.

On Thursday night, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebic reported that the Ravens are hiring George Godsey from the Miami Dolphins.

Ravens are hiring George Godsey as their TE coach. Godsey replaces Bobby Engram, who left to become OC at Wisconsin. Godsey is former TE coach/co-OC for Dolphins. Also was former Texans OC. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 11, 2022

Godsey, 43, has spent the past three seasons in Miami as the Dolphins’ tight ends coach. In 2021, he also took on the role of co-offensive coordinator alongside Eric Studesville. Prior to this stint, Godsey served in various offensive coaching roles for different teams since joining the professional ranks in 2011.

He started as an offensive assistant in New England before becoming the Patriots’ tight ends coach for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Then, he joined the Houston Texans’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach in 2014 and offensive coordinator the following two seasons. Before taking his talents to Miami, Godsey spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 2017, he was a defensive assistant. In 2018, he was the Lions’ quarterbacks coach.

As the Patriots’ tight ends coach in 2012-13, Godsey worked closely with Rob Gronkowski during his third and fourth career seasons, respectively. Over the past few years, Gosey has overseen the development of Mike Gesicki, who has over 2,500 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns since 2018. Gesicki was drafted with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2018 draft, 44 spots ahead of Mark Andrews, who Godsey will now coach in Baltimore.

While the tight end position will be his forte with the Ravens, Godsey has a fairly diverse coaching background having served multiple years as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He’s bringing a lengthy resume with him to Baltimore but has fairly big shoes to fill.

Engram, who had been the Ravens’ tight ends coach since 2019, was highly-regarded by many. Under his tutelage, Andrews developed into a Pro Bowl, All-Pro level tight end and one of the best players in the NFL at the position.

Godsey joins Mike Macdonald and Zach Orr as the third new coach the Ravens have hired so far this offseason. It’s possible more shuffling will occur within the coaching staff as the offseason progresses.