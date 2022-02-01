Ravens News 2/1: Rehab Timelines and more

John Harbaugh Is Moving Forward With Greg Roman - Ryan Mink

“I’m planning on Greg to be back. I believe Greg plans on being back,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the plan, and I’m excited about that. “We’ve done some pretty darn good things here over the past three years, offensively. I think we have a really good vision and understanding of what we want to build offensively – who we’re going to build around and what we need to do it.” While of course acknowledging the injuries, Harbaugh didn’t excuse the offense’s struggles. Instead, he outlined them, saying they have to improve the called run game (runs minus quarterback scrambles), get better pass protection and cut down on the penalties, especially pre-snap. “We came up short this year in a lot of ways, but if you take a step back, it’s kind of interesting what we did,” Harbaugh said. “We gained a lot of yards, but we didn’t do a good enough job of turning yards into points. That’s really what it boils down to.” In analyzing why the Ravens got so many yards but not points, Harbaugh said they often didn’t have good field position (so they had to go the distance often), had too many turnovers in the red zone (especially late), and not enough big plays (in the second half of the season).

“You can call it bad luck. You can say it’s a fluke. I get that,” Harbaugh said during Monday’s season-ending news conference. “I don’t feel like we have the luxury to live there. We have to turn over every stone. We’ve got to look at every possible avenue to do the best we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again. That’s what we plan on doing.” Harbaugh said the team is examining its schedules, from offseason training activities in the spring, to training camp, to the regular season. Baltimore will also look at how the players condition. Head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders will be retained, according to Harbaugh. “We’re looking at everything, and we’re going to change a lot,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to do everything we can do to make sure we come through as strong as we can be, ready to attack the season when the season starts. We’re not going to take it and say it’s OK. Some of it has to be fixed.”

Where QB Lamar Jackson, LT Ronnie Stanley and other Ravens stand in their offseason rehab - Jonas Shaffer

Injuries “smashed” the Ravens in 2021, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. But in his review of an injury-plagued season, Harbaugh conceded that he could control only so much. “Injuries happen to every team,” he said at his season-ending news conference, “and I think if you look at it, it is a little cyclical.” Elsewhere on offense, Harbaugh said he’s “confident and excited” that left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed all but one game in 2021 after undergoing his second season-ending ankle surgery, and tight end Nick Boyle, whose recovery from knee surgery limited him to just five games, should be “full speed” in 2022. Harbaugh also indicated that running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom missed the season with torn ACLs, were on track to play in 2022. On defense, Harbaugh said the Ravens’ offseason is starting in a “good place” with the return of injured cornerbacks Marcus Peters (torn ACL) and Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral muscle). Harbaugh said he expects Bowser, who led the team with a career-high seven sacks, to return by the start of next season, and possibly by training camp.

2022 offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams - Anthony Treash