Ravens injury updates & game status 12/9: Ronnie Stanley off injury report, Lamar Jackson doubtful

The Baltimore Ravens have released their injury report and game status designations for their Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First, the injury report.

FULL

OL Trystan Colon

OL Patrick Mekari

CB Marcus Peters

OLB Del’Shawn Phillips

LB Patrick Queen

LB Kristian Welch

LIMITED

OG Kevin Zeitler (knee)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (rest)

OT Ronnie Stanley (rest)

DB Daryl Worley (hamstring)

According to the injury report, Stanley did not participate not due to the ankle injury, but he received a rest day.

GAME STATUS DESIGNATIONS

No status given (means they’re good for Sunday)

LT Ronnie Stanley

OL Trystan Colon

CB Marcus Peters

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Stanley not being given a designation means he is no longer on the injury report and is good to play on Sunday.

Doubtful

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson did not practice all week and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said it’s likely Huntley who will start on Sunday.

Questionable

OL Patrick Mekari

OLB Del’Shawn Phillips

LB Patrick Queen

LB Kristian Welch

OL Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler is the most notable here, as he did not participate in two practices before being limited on Friday. However, Zeitler’s the kind of player that can miss that much time and still be on the field come Sunday.