Ravens injury updates & game status 12/9: Ronnie Stanley off injury report, Lamar Jackson doubtful

The Baltimore Ravens have released their injury report and game status designations for their Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
First, the injury report.
FULL
- OL Trystan Colon
- OL Patrick Mekari
- CB Marcus Peters
- OLB Del’Shawn Phillips
- LB Patrick Queen
- LB Kristian Welch
LIMITED
- OG Kevin Zeitler (knee)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee)
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (rest)
- OT Ronnie Stanley (rest)
- DB Daryl Worley (hamstring)
According to the injury report, Stanley did not participate not due to the ankle injury, but he received a rest day.
GAME STATUS DESIGNATIONS
No status given (means they’re good for Sunday)
- LT Ronnie Stanley
- OL Trystan Colon
- CB Marcus Peters
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Stanley not being given a designation means he is no longer on the injury report and is good to play on Sunday.
Doubtful
- QB Lamar Jackson
Jackson did not practice all week and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said it’s likely Huntley who will start on Sunday.
Questionable
- OL Patrick Mekari
- OLB Del’Shawn Phillips
- LB Patrick Queen
- LB Kristian Welch
- OL Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler is the most notable here, as he did not participate in two practices before being limited on Friday. However, Zeitler’s the kind of player that can miss that much time and still be on the field come Sunday.
