Previewing the Ravens vs. Steelers Week 14 showdown

Another installment into one of the NFL’s greatest rivalries is slated for Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens are on the road and taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 8-4

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-8

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: +2

Over/Under: 37

Moneyline: Ravens +110 / Steelers -130

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 1-4

Broncos: 4-1

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 32-24

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

The health of the Ravens is always at the forefront of each game and this one is no different with quarterback Lamar Jackson not expected to play on Sunday after not practicing all week due to a knee injury suffered against the Denver Broncos last week. Multiple reports have indicated it will be a one-to-three week timeline.

With Jackson sidelined, the Ravens have quarterback Tyler Huntley taking the reigns for the second time against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His first was a 13-16 loss to close out the 2021 season.

Another health update comes in the form of Ronnie Stanley, who is expected to play in this matchup after being removed from the injury report on Friday. This is a significant update as the Ravens are 5-1 in games he’s started this season, and 3-3 in games he’s missed. Having Stanley protecting Tyler Huntley is enormous when going against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rush duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Various players have shared the mantra of what this game means.

“I still consider myself not fully a Raven because I’m 0-4 against the Steelers,” Queen said on Wednesday. “Yeah, I made a play here and there but I haven’t beat the Steeler. I think that’s the real true mantra around here is. Until you beat the Steelers, you’re not a Raven.”

“They say you don’t become a Raven until you beat the Steelers so hopefully I get to be a Raven by Sunday,” Kyle Hamilton said.

They’ve also shared that being 0-4 in the last two years has been brought up.

“It definitely has been brought up, for sure,” Chuck Clark said. “That’s the truth; you can’t hide from the truth and what the record has been. We have to go out there and change that.”

“Yeah, we know,” Mark Andrews said. “We’re excited about the game.”