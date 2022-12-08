 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders vs Rams TNF: Open thread, Picks

Former Ravens Legend Trent Sieg playing in tonight’s primetime matchup

By Kyle P Barber
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

4It’s an interconference matchup for Thursday night football as the Los Angeles Rams welcome the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, with a game on tonight we have both an open thread and another chance to increase the win total in the pick ‘em.

Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 122-67
  2. Spencer Schultz: 120-71
  3. Frank Platko: 118-75
  4. Jake Louque: 115-77
  5. Dustin Cox: 114-77

Odds

Spread: Raiders -6.5
Over/under: 41.5
Moneyline: Raiders -300, Rams +250

I apologize but I still do not have the Baltimore Beatdown reader data. I’ll be doing so this week when I get to Pittsburgh.

Picks

With the Rams possibly starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after being claimed only a few days ago, it comes as no surprise the Raiders are the consensus pick for the Beatdown gang. Also, the Rams have completely fallen apart as of late while the Raiders are storming back.

