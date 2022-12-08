Ravens News 12/8: Top-2 OL and more

Best, Worst, Most Clutch Plays From Ravens Win Over Broncos - Josh Reed
While Huntley was the player that scored the go-ahead touchdown, veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler played a pivotal role in paving the way. He impressively managed to block three defenders on the play including a pair of combos before making the third on his own.
Another great play from the fourth quarter was the defensive stop that ended the Broncos’ first possession of the final period. Facing third and 10 from the Denver 36-yard line, the Ravens rushed five players, and as the pocket collapsed around Russell Wilson who had used his mobility to escape several near sacks throughout the game to that point was finally brought down by second-year pro Odafe Oweh for a drive-ending sack.
One of the other worst plays was Huntley’s only poor decision and throw in what was an otherwise highly efficient and impressive outing for the third-year pro. On the Ravens’ second possession of the third quarter, he turned the ball over after the offense had picked up first downs on back-to-back chunk plays by throwing an ill-advised pass that looked like it was directly to Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 14 - Sam Monson
2. BALTIMORE RAVENS (UP 1)
Projected Week 14 Starters:
LG Ben Powers
RT Morgan Moses
Patrick Mekari allowed only one pressure in two games standing in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle.
Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has given up a team-worst 19 pressures.
Upcoming Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt is the obvious threat from the Steelers, but he hasn’t had a game with more than three pressures since he returned from injury.
Ravens mailbag on Lamar Jackson’s ceiling, Ozzie Newsome’s role and more - Mike Preston
When Marcus Williams comes back, which safety do you feel would be best paired up with him going forward for the rest of the season? They all seem to have their flaws. Thanks.
— Paul Anthony Moss
Chuck Clark. They complement each other well because Williams can play near the line of scrimmage, but he is also good in the deep third of the field in coverage. Clark is good in run support and playing near the line of scrimmage, but he struggles in pass coverage on the back end. Geno Stone will be the odd man out. He has been solid in Williams’ absence, but more teams are starting to pick on him by using their tight ends and throwing deep. To be honest, I don’t know what took them so long.
Ravens Set to Face ‘Very Talented’ Kenny Pickett - Ryan Mink
The Ravens faced Roethlisberger 27 times, with “Big Ben” coming out victorious in 17 – including in last year’s regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium, which eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention.
Now it’s a new chapter in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, as Baltimore gets set to go against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett for the first time.
The first-round rookie is preparing for his ninth NFL start. He’s 4-4 so far, with a 75.1 quarterback rating. Pickett is averaging just under 200 passing yards per game and has thrown eight interceptions to four touchdowns and been sacked 23 times.
“He’s doing well, looks good,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “[He’s] a very talented guy, obviously befitting [of] the first-round pick that they took him with this year. That’s our challenge along with that whole offense.”
“They’re trying to get him going in the system, and they have the parts around him to get him going,” safety Chuck Clark said. “We just have to go out there and play our game at the end of the day.”
“It’s still the Steelers,” outside linebacker Justin Houston said. “They just don’t have a coach at quarterback on the field.”
Week 14: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction - Todd Karpovich
The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 29-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-17, against Pittsburgh, including 7-10 in Pittsburgh, which has also won four straight in the series.
Pittsburgh still has a hard-nosed defense and the Ravens will need to chip away at them. Huntley will face a fierce pass rush from Alex Highsmith (10 sacks) and Cameron Heyward (five sacks). The Steelers have a couple of ball hawks in the secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick (four interceptions) and Levi Wallace (three interceptions).
The key for the Ravens is to get the running game revved up after dealing with some recent struggles. That could also be tough against the Steelers, who are allowing 107.5 yards per game, ranked seventh in the NFL.
Prediction
Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers.
Ravens 16, Steelers 12
NFL Week 14 picks: Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to upset of 49ers, Chargers shock Dolphins, Lions beat Vikings - John Breech
Baltimore (8-4) at Pittsburgh (5-7)
After nine weeks of play, the Steelers were 2-6 and it looked like they were going toe-to-toe with the Texans for the unofficial title of worst team in the AFC. As for the Ravens, they were 6-3 after 10 weeks and they easily could have been 9-0 with all three losses coming by four points or less. However, things have slightly changed over the past few weeks. On the Steelers’ end, they got T.J. Watt back in Week 10 and they’ve been nearly unbeatable ever since. Watt is one of the most dominant players in the NFL and since his return, the Steelers have gone 3-1, which makes them 4-1 on the season in any game where Watt plays.
Huntley is basically a mini-me version of Lamar Jackson and based on what he did in four starts last year, he might actually be able to provide a spark for a Ravens offense that’s been in a rut over the past few weeks.
I think we’ll see a minor drop-off from the Ravens offense without Jackson, but I also think that Huntley plays well enough to lead Baltimore to a win.
The pick: Ravens 20-17 over Steelers.
