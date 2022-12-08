Ravens News 12/8: Top-2 OL and more

While Huntley was the player that scored the go-ahead touchdown, veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler played a pivotal role in paving the way. He impressively managed to block three defenders on the play including a pair of combos before making the third on his own. Another great play from the fourth quarter was the defensive stop that ended the Broncos’ first possession of the final period. Facing third and 10 from the Denver 36-yard line, the Ravens rushed five players, and as the pocket collapsed around Russell Wilson who had used his mobility to escape several near sacks throughout the game to that point was finally brought down by second-year pro Odafe Oweh for a drive-ending sack. One of the other worst plays was Huntley’s only poor decision and throw in what was an otherwise highly efficient and impressive outing for the third-year pro. On the Ravens’ second possession of the third quarter, he turned the ball over after the offense had picked up first downs on back-to-back chunk plays by throwing an ill-advised pass that looked like it was directly to Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

When Marcus Williams comes back, which safety do you feel would be best paired up with him going forward for the rest of the season? They all seem to have their flaws. Thanks. — Paul Anthony Moss Chuck Clark. They complement each other well because Williams can play near the line of scrimmage, but he is also good in the deep third of the field in coverage. Clark is good in run support and playing near the line of scrimmage, but he struggles in pass coverage on the back end. Geno Stone will be the odd man out. He has been solid in Williams’ absence, but more teams are starting to pick on him by using their tight ends and throwing deep. To be honest, I don’t know what took them so long.

The Ravens faced Roethlisberger 27 times, with “Big Ben” coming out victorious in 17 – including in last year’s regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium, which eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention. Now it’s a new chapter in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, as Baltimore gets set to go against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett for the first time. The first-round rookie is preparing for his ninth NFL start. He’s 4-4 so far, with a 75.1 quarterback rating. Pickett is averaging just under 200 passing yards per game and has thrown eight interceptions to four touchdowns and been sacked 23 times. “He’s doing well, looks good,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “[He’s] a very talented guy, obviously befitting [of] the first-round pick that they took him with this year. That’s our challenge along with that whole offense.” “They’re trying to get him going in the system, and they have the parts around him to get him going,” safety Chuck Clark said. “We just have to go out there and play our game at the end of the day.” “It’s still the Steelers,” outside linebacker Justin Houston said. “They just don’t have a coach at quarterback on the field.”

The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 29-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-17, against Pittsburgh, including 7-10 in Pittsburgh, which has also won four straight in the series. Pittsburgh still has a hard-nosed defense and the Ravens will need to chip away at them. Huntley will face a fierce pass rush from Alex Highsmith (10 sacks) and Cameron Heyward (five sacks). The Steelers have a couple of ball hawks in the secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick (four interceptions) and Levi Wallace (three interceptions). The key for the Ravens is to get the running game revved up after dealing with some recent struggles. That could also be tough against the Steelers, who are allowing 107.5 yards per game, ranked seventh in the NFL. Prediction Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers. Ravens 16, Steelers 12