Ravens injury updates 12/7: Ronnie Stanley full participation, Lamar Jackson absent and more

The Baltimore Ravens practiced for the first time following their Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos which saw quarterback Lamar Jackson exit due to a PCL sprain. On Wednesday, Jackson was not a participant in practice, along with several others.

Ten players did not practice on Wednesday, with six being non-injury reasons.

DE Calais Campbell - NIR

OL Trystan Colon - NIR

WR Devin Duvernay - NIR

OT Morgan Moses - NIR

OLB Justin Houston - NIR

CB Marcus Peters - NIR

QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

OG Kevin Zeitler (knee)

OL Patrick Mekari (toe)

DB Daryl Worley (hamstring)

Limited

OLB Del’Shawn Phillips (Quad)

LB Patrick Queen (thigh)

LB Kristian Welch (concussion)

Full

LT Ronnie Stanley

This was Stanley’s first full participation since suffering an ankle injury against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. In Week 12, Stanley did not practice or play against the Jacksonville Jaguars and in Week 13 he was a limited participant for two practices before being held out from one and being inactive against the Denver Broncos.