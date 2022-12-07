Ravens Reacts Survey: Are you confident in the Ravens’ direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’ve reached an inflection point in the Baltimore Ravens 2022 season.

The Ravens are first in the AFC North division, boasting a tiebreaker over the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also 8-4. They managed to overcome the loss of Lamar Jackson against the Denver Broncos, as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scored a last-minute touchdown to win, 10-9. Now, Jackson may be out for 1-3 weeks after suffering a strained PCL, leaving Huntley to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We ask Ravens fans, as we have each week this season, if you are confident in the direction of the team? There are both positives and negatives and a wide array of grey, but we’ll leave the voting to you.