Lamar Jackson suffered strained PCL, could miss 1-3 weeks

Lamar Jackson exited Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos after outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper sacked him and all of the weight went to Jackson’s left knee. Jackson didn’t return, as backup Tyler Huntley entered the game and helped the Ravens to a 10-9 win. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson is set to miss 1-3 weeks with a strained PCL.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, per league sources. PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is “less likely” to play Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/4ra4KDuUdQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

A crucial blow to the 8-4 Ravens who take on divisional their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, over the next two weeks. Baltimore will look again to Huntley to fill Jackson’s in December, which happened late last season as well following an ankle injury to Jackson suffered against the Cleveland Browns on December 12th, 2021.

John Harbaugh announced at his press conference Monday that it was “less likely” Jackson played Sunday against the Steelers. Despite making 60 starts, Jackson has only started against Pittsburgh three times in his career. Jackson didn’t take over the reigns in 2018 before the Ravens had played Pittsburgh twice. In 2019, Jackson beat Pittsburgh on the road, then sat out in their regular season finale as the Ravens had already locked up the No. 1 seed. Baltimore had over 20 players miss a game against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 in 2020, then Jackson missed the regular season finale against the Steelers due to the ankle injury in 2021.

Tyler Huntley faced Pittsburgh in Week 18 of last season as the Steelers managed to outlast the Ravens in overtime, 16-13.