Ravens Week 13 Snap Count Analysis

In Week 13, the Ravens overcame several significant in-game injuries to execute a valuable comeback victory. A strong defensive performance propelled Baltimore to a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced an injured Lamar Jackson for the final 62 snaps and marched the offense down the field to score the game’s lone touchdown with 31 seconds left on the clock.

The offensive line also suffered an in-game injury when backup left tackle Patrick Mekari exited after 39 snaps and was replaced by rookie Daniel Faalele for the final 34 snaps (47%). Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses lined up for all 72 offensive plays. Overall, the blocking unit surrendered four sacks and six tackles for loss.

Baltimore’s rushing offense produced 3.7 yards per carry, including quarterback runs. Kenyan Drake led the backfield with 34 snaps (47%) and turned nine touches into 46 scrimmage yards. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill earned 17 snaps apiece (24%), combining for just 16 yards. Fullback Patrick Ricard saw a reduction in snaps to 25 (35%) after a featured role in previous contests.

At receiver, Devin Duvernay shouldered a heavy workload of 68 snaps (94%), managing 34 yards on six receptions. Demarcus Robinson had seven catches for 41 yards on 55 snaps (76%). DeSean Jackson made two catches during his 25 snap (35%) opportunity. With 13 snaps, James Proche gained nine yards and threw a trick-play interception, and Binjamin Victor had one offensive snap.

Mark Andrews played 61 snaps (85%), catching four passes for 54 yards. The All-Pro tight end has struggled to produce gaudy statistics since an already subpar wideout group lost Rashod Bateman last month. After a breakout Week 12, Josh Oliver was not targeted during 24 snaps (33%). Preseason standout Isaiah Likely caught four balls for 30 yards on 19 snaps (26%).

Safeties Geno Stone and Chuck Clark led the defense with a full allotment of 53 snaps. They were joined by starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters on all 53 snaps. Kyle Hamilton returned from injury to notch four solo tackles on 29 snaps (55%). Ar’Darius Washington was elevated from the practice squad for eight defensive snaps while Brandon Stephens saw only one defensive snap. Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams was inactive.

Midseason acquisition Roquan Smith recorded two tackles for loss while playing all but two snaps. Patrick Queen also made a tackle for loss before exiting the game with a thigh injury after 44 snaps (83%). Malik Harrison contributed seven snaps to the linebacker unit.

Justin Houston led all edge defenders with 38 snaps (72%), generating one quarterback hit. Tyus Bowser broke up a pass during his 34 snap (64%) outing. Jason Pierre-Paul made a tackle for loss on 22 snaps (42%) and the slumping Odafe Oweh collected his second sack of the season while rotating in for 17 snaps (32%).

Anchoring the defensive line, Calais Campbell made a few disruptive plays among his 34 snaps (64%). Starters Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington provided 33 and 22 quality snaps, respectively. Backups Travis Jones and Brent Urban stuffed the run for 17 and 14 snaps, respectively. Baltimore’s front limited Denver to 3.1 yards per carry.

While the Ravens earned a home win to maintain a tie atop the AFC North, Lamar’s injury may possibly derail their season with four divisional games remaining on the schedule. Baltimore hopes their medieval style of run game and defense led football can buoy their postseason push and “get hot” in January.