Buccaneers vs. Saints: Open Thread, Picks

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are squaring off in a showdown unlike any other! Wait, actually, they’re not. We’ve seen this before. But nonetheless, picks must be made for Tallysight as the wheel churns on this season and the picks for Tallysight roll in and somebody must be crowned the picks winner for Baltimore Beatdown. I don’t believe I’ve won previously so hopefully I can stick it out and hoist the trophy over my fellow staff members and the readers.

Standings

Kyle Barber: 112-64 Spencer Schultz: 109-68 Jacob Louque: 107-72

I have not tallied up the Beatdown picks this past week so I won’t have the figures available.

Picks

It’s consensus for the Beatdown gang, selecting the Bucs over the Saints.

Odds

Spread: Bucs -3.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Bucs -180, Saints +155

Do the Beatdown readers agree the Bucs will take this one, or can they pull off the upset?

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 55% Saints (5 votes)

44% Bucs (4 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

