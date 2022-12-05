John Harbaugh provides injury updates on QB Lamar Jackson and LB Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-4 in Week 13 with a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. Although they emerged victorious, the Ravens left the game with more reason for concern going forward, as they lost two key players to injuries. Both quarterback Lamar Jackson and inside linebacker Patrick Queen exited Sunday’s game with injuries.

Head Coach John Harbaugh provided much-awaited details for each player during his Monday press conference.

“He’s been through the MRIs,” Harbaugh said of Jackson. “I would say it’s kind of week to week. It’s gonna be a weekly thing. As the week goes on we’ll see for this week. It’s probably less likely for this week but it’s not impossible.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated that the belief prior to the MRI was that Jackson suffered a mild knee sprain and that if he misses time, “it would probably just be one game.”

Tyler Huntley will fill in for Jackson for the time being. Quarterbacks Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley are currently on the practice squad. Meanwhile, Queen is dealing with a thigh bruise.

“Patrick had a bruise, a thigh bruise,” said Harbaugh. “So that’s really good news. I think we came out of that one really happy about that.”

Queen’s ascension in his third season has been a bright spot for Baltimore over the last few months. The 2020 first-round pick has finally turned the corner and has only gotten better with the addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play beside him. In a pivotal season, Queen appears to have dodged serious injury.