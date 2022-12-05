Ravens sign WR DeSean Jackson to active roster, QB Brett Hundley to practice squad

Fresh off a gritty 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens’ weekly roster shuffling continued Monday afternoon.

The Ravens signed wide receiver Desean Jackson to the active roster and added quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad. Consequently, the team waived wide receiver Binjimen Victor from the 53-man roster and released outside linebacker Devon Kennard.

Jackson was given his third and final practice squad call-up this past weekend to suit up for Week 13, where he caught two of three targets for 10 receiving yards. Because team’s are limited in how many times a player can receive an elevation from the practice squad, the Ravens had to either sign Jackson or part ways.

The former was all but an inevitably, especially after fellow wideout Tylan Wallace was placed on injured reserve a few days ago. The veteran speedster has caught five passes for 100 yards in three appearances with the Ravens. 62 of those yards came on one fourth-quarter reception in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hundley was previously with the Ravens this past summer. He was signed in May and released in August. Hundley now re-joins the team via the practice squad in the wake of Lamar Jackson’s injury from yesterday’s game. Head coach John Harbaugh is describing Jackson’s status as “week-to-week” and added he’s not likely to play in Week 14.

Tyler Huntley will continue to assume starting quarterback duties in Jackson’s absence. Behind him, the Ravens also have undrafted rookie Anthony Brown Jr. on the practice squad, who the team ultimately kept over Hundley during preseason roster cuts. The likely scenario is Brown Jr. being activated to be Huntley’s backup, with Hundley remaining on the practice squad. However, Hundley would be eligible for a gameday activation too.

Victory was just signed to the active roster ahead of Week 13, but is now being waived to make room “D-Jax” to occupy that spot. Kennard joined the Ravens’ practice squad in mid-October as edge rusher depth. However, since then, Tyus Bowser returned to the lineup and David Ojabo also began practicing, leaving little room at the position.