Ravens vs. Browns Week 15 flexed to Saturday, December 17

The NFL Network tripleheader for Saturday, December 17 has come down with their changes for Week 15, and they involve the Ravens.

Officially, the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns matchup will be played on Saturday, December 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Our game at Cleveland will be Saturday, December 17th at 4:30 p.m. on WBAL and NFL Network❗️ pic.twitter.com/h616Utd7Ft — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2022

No surprise the NFL wants to put AFC North football on the big screen. The games are traditionally close contests with big plays and bigger hits. They also recognize how close the AFC North is and the wild possibilities lie ahead with the Ravens in-flux, the Bengals on fire and the peculiarities of the Browns season...

Hopefully by next week—if not earlier, the Ravens will have quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field practicing and playing. If not, I’m sure there will be frustration for the network as they go from Jackson, a highly liked superstar and former League MVP, to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Though Huntley is rather appreciated in Baltimore, his name can’t quite draw the same crowd as Jackson can for the national spotlight.