What are the odds? Ravens slight underdogs vs. Steelers

The oddsmakers over at Draftkings sportsbook have finally released their opening lines for the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 matchup. This time, they’re the underdogs.

Odds

Spread: Ravens +1

Over/Under: 38

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Ravens -105

It seems Vegas is uncertain of the quarterback situation heading into Week 14, as a week prior, the Ravens were favored by 4.5-points on November 29. Traditionally, home teams get around a three-point boost, too, so it sounds like Vegas believes in Baltimore but the home boost for the Steelers will put it in their favor.

Taking a wider scope on this, let’s just take this for what it is. A Ravens vs. Steelers game will be close? You don’t say?! It’s kind of like all the other ones lately, looking at the last four games.

13-16 (L)

19-20 (L)

14-19 (L)

24-28 (L)

Close games define the AFC North, just as they define all other division matchups across the NFL. The one-point line makes sense regardless of whether the signal caller on Sunday for the Ravens is Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley.

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.