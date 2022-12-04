Staff Reactions to Ravens 10-9 victory over the Broncos

Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff regarding the Baltimore Ravens 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens needed a tune-up game and the Denver Broncos defense was not what they needed to get right. It was going to be an uphill battle with Lamar Jackson on the field, and it become a greater difficulty once he exited after the first quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out.

There were questionable calls, namely the decision making on the double-reverse pass playcall and more questions for wide receiver James Proche for throwing the ball into triple coverage to running back Kenyan Drake. It was an overall slop-fest where neither team could break through. That was, until backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and company drove 91-yards downfield and scored the game-winning touchdown win 28 seconds remaining in the game.

“Winning cures all” they say, but fans are tired of seeing the Ravens claw and fight their way to ugly wins against opponents multiple games under .500. The offense desperately must improve if they hope to keep hold of the AFC North, and it must breach into territory not yet found if they have ambitions of playoff victories. — Kyle Barber

The Ravens pulled out a gritty comeback win under the leadership of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. It was another game where the defense outplayed the offense but both units did just enough to notch a home victory this week.

The Ravens pulled out a gritty comeback win under the leadership of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. It was another game where the defense outplayed the offense but both units did just enough to notch a home victory this week.

A slew of in-game injuries potentially put a damper on Baltimore's 8th victory of the season. Regardless of Lamar's availability down the stretch, the Ravens must improve their passing offense in order to truly contend for a championship. — Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens had their fair share of “ugly wins” this season and in year’s past, but today’s victory may take the cake. The Ravens’ offense was excruciating for nearly the entirely game. However, Tyler Huntley orchestrated a long scoring drive when it mattered most to win the game late. On the bright side, the Ravens’ defense predictably locked down against a struggling Denver offense — which was a good bounce back showing after last week. Baltimore is clearly a flawed team and more injuries this week only add to a cloud of uncertainty moving forward. A loss today would have been devastating, though, so while it was not pretty, the win was much needed. — Frank Platko

Baltimore had one of the dirtiest, stinkiest, nauseating victories in recent history. They were utterly anemic for 3.9 quarters until a 16-play drive saved the day. Baltimore avoided despair as injuries piled. Tyler Huntley’s late game creativity saved the day. Baltimore will look to find answers to maintain themselves for however long it takes for Lamar Jackson to return from a knee injury. Baltimore’s defense rallied to prevent an embarrassment at home and narrowly forced the Broncos to attempt a stadium record 63-yard kick. Fortunately, Denver forgot they were kicking at sea level and not a mile high. 8-4 feels dirty for a team that hasn’t performed to their expectations, but they live another day. — Spencer Schultz

A win is a win in the NFL at the end of day, but not all wins leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. The biggest concern exiting this game is the health of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley managed to put together an impressive drive to take the lead at the end of the game, but it’s clear how limited this team is without their former MVP under center. Even with Jackson on the field, the offense continues to struggle. Pass protection was shoddy for much of the day without left tackle Ronnie Stanley or his backup Patrick Mekari in the game. The rushing attack was also surprisingly quiet. Getting Stanley and running back J.K. Dobbins back soon will certainly help, but at the end of the the day, the only thing that really matters for this team in the long run of the season is the health of No. 8. — Dustin Cox