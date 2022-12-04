 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Broncos Injury Updates: Lamar Jackson status vs. Steelers uncertain, Queen’s X-rays negative

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Following the Baltimore Ravens Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, Head Coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on multiple Ravens, including Lamar Jackson.

According to Harbaugh, Jackson’s knee injury will not be season ending. However, his status is uncertain for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen also avoided missing major time as well. According to Harbaugh, Queen suffered a bone bruise, but the X-rays were negative for anything more severe.

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who went in and out with an injury seems like he’ll be ok as well. Harbaugh seemed unconcerned about Mekari when responding about his status, offering a quick answer that Mekari was dealing with a “toe thing” and that he would be fine. The versatile offensive line should be good to go for next week.

Isaiah Likely, who did re-enter Sunday’s game, suffered a stinger and there appeared to be no cause for concern from Harbaugh.

Inside linebacker Kristian Welch suffered a concussion and was ruled out during the contest.

