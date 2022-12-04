Ravens QB Lamar Jackson being evaluated for a knee injury

The final play of the first quarter between the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos saw quarterback Lamar Jackson take a six-yard sack. When the second quarter began, Jackson was off the football field and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took his place while Jackson entered the medical tent.

Prior to Jackson exiting the field, the Ravens had struggled to move the football and totaled 17 yards of offense on three drives.

Jackson then left the medical tent and went to the locker room as Huntley stepped in for a second drive.

