Ravens vs. Broncos inactives: Ronnie Stanley inactive, Kyle Hamilton ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos inactives lists have been released.
Baltimore Ravens
- TE Charlie Kolar
- OLB David Ojabo
- OT Ronnie Stanley
- ILB Josh Bynes
- OLB DelShawn Phillips
- RB Mike Davis
- CB Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams
With Stanley inactive, this will once again be a big task for offensive lineman Patrick Mekari at left tackle. The Ravens also could consider slotting rookie tackle Daniel Faalele on the edge, too.
Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is active for today. It’s uncertain if he’ll be on a pitch count, but if he’s not, the Ravens could use his help. It seems like he’d be full go because the Ravens placed Pepe inactive.
The Ravens will also have wide receiver DeSean Jackson and safety Ar’Darius Washington active for today’s game.
Denver Broncos
- CB Michael Ojemudia
- CB K’Waun Williams
- S Anthony Harris
- LB Dakota Allen
- TE/FB Andrew Beck
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam
- DL Jonathan Harris
Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are active.
