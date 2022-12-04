Ravens vs. Broncos: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) welcome the Denver Broncos (3-8) for an M&T Bank Stadium showdown.

An exciting part of today’s game will be halftime, when Ravens legend Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor. All fans attending today’s game will receive a commemorative pin.

The commemorative pin for Marshal Yanda’s induction into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor pic.twitter.com/k0gWlLJ4gc — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) December 4, 2022

A lot of talk has been made regarding the Ravens’ offense after they struggled to finish drives against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. More has been made regarding their clock issues and the reports of Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman speaking with Stanford about their head coaching vacancy.

The Ravens’ attempts to fix their red zone issues will be facing quite a challenge as the Broncos defense is No. 1 in the red zone.

