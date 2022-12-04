Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 13: A lot of Lone Wolf selections

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
We’re back with the tightly-contested Pick ‘Em here at Baltimore Beatdown!
It appears the early games are a tough one to decide on, with only two being consensus picks among our staff, but the late games are all the same picks. So, the standings will be decided rather early heading into Monday Night Football.
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks > Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys > Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers > New Orleans Saints
Lone Wolf Selections
- Jake Louque believes the Texans will win their first encounter with Deshaun Watson on the Browns
- Louque is also taking the Chicago Bears over the struggling Green Bay Packers
- Louque is firing off three lone wolf picks, taking the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Kansas City Chiefs
- Kyle Barber is once again trusting the Las Vegas Raiders, this time over the Los Angeles Chargers
- Barber is also once again taking the New York Jets in a lone wolf situation as they face the Minnesota Vikings
- Dustin Cox is going with Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans against the Philadelphia Eagles
Now, it’s your turn, Beatdown faithful. Make your picks!
Poll
Who will win?
-
4%
Broncos
-
95%
Ravens
Poll
Who will win?
-
57%
Steelers
-
42%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win?
-
31%
Packers
-
68%
Bears
Poll
Who will win?
-
42%
Jaguars
-
57%
Lions
Poll
Who will win?
-
40%
Jets
-
60%
Vikings
Poll
Who will win?
-
36%
Commanders
-
63%
Giants
Poll
Who will win?
-
10%
Titans
-
89%
Eagles
Poll
Who will win?
-
66%
Browns
-
33%
Texans
Poll
Who will win?
-
78%
Seahawks
-
21%
Rams
Poll
Who will win?
-
36%
Dolphins
-
63%
49ers
Poll
Who will win?
-
78%
Chiefs
-
21%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Colts
-
100%
Cowboys
