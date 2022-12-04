Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 13: A lot of Lone Wolf selections

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

We’re back with the tightly-contested Pick ‘Em here at Baltimore Beatdown!

It appears the early games are a tough one to decide on, with only two being consensus picks among our staff, but the late games are all the same picks. So, the standings will be decided rather early heading into Monday Night Football.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks > Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys > Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > New Orleans Saints

Lone Wolf Selections

Now, it’s your turn, Beatdown faithful. Make your picks!

Poll Who will win? Broncos

Ravens vote view results 4% Broncos (1 vote)

95% Ravens (21 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Steelers

Falcons vote view results 57% Steelers (12 votes)

42% Falcons (9 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Packers

Bears vote view results 31% Packers (6 votes)

68% Bears (13 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Jaguars

Lions vote view results 42% Jaguars (8 votes)

57% Lions (11 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Jets

Vikings vote view results 40% Jets (8 votes)

60% Vikings (12 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Commanders

Giants vote view results 36% Commanders (7 votes)

63% Giants (12 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Titans

Eagles vote view results 10% Titans (2 votes)

89% Eagles (17 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Browns

Texans vote view results 66% Browns (14 votes)

33% Texans (7 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Seahawks

Rams vote view results 78% Seahawks (15 votes)

21% Rams (4 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Dolphins

49ers vote view results 36% Dolphins (7 votes)

63% 49ers (12 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Chiefs

Bengals vote view results 78% Chiefs (15 votes)

21% Bengals (4 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now