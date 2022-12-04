 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 13: A lot of Lone Wolf selections

Nearing the finish line

By Kyle P Barber
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

We’re back with the tightly-contested Pick ‘Em here at Baltimore Beatdown!

It appears the early games are a tough one to decide on, with only two being consensus picks among our staff, but the late games are all the same picks. So, the standings will be decided rather early heading into Monday Night Football.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks > Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys > Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > New Orleans Saints

Lone Wolf Selections

Now, it’s your turn, Beatdown faithful. Make your picks!

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 4%
    Broncos
    (1 vote)
  • 95%
    Ravens
    (21 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 57%
    Steelers
    (12 votes)
  • 42%
    Falcons
    (9 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 31%
    Packers
    (6 votes)
  • 68%
    Bears
    (13 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 42%
    Jaguars
    (8 votes)
  • 57%
    Lions
    (11 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 40%
    Jets
    (8 votes)
  • 60%
    Vikings
    (12 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 36%
    Commanders
    (7 votes)
  • 63%
    Giants
    (12 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 10%
    Titans
    (2 votes)
  • 89%
    Eagles
    (17 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 66%
    Browns
    (14 votes)
  • 33%
    Texans
    (7 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 78%
    Seahawks
    (15 votes)
  • 21%
    Rams
    (4 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 36%
    Dolphins
    (7 votes)
  • 63%
    49ers
    (12 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 78%
    Chiefs
    (15 votes)
  • 21%
    Bengals
    (4 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Colts
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Cowboys
    (19 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

