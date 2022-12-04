Ravens vs Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens welcome the Denver Broncos in an AFC bout that will be determined in red zone situations. Here’s how you can watch today’s matchup.
Baltimore Ravens (7-4) vs. Denver Broncos (3-8)
Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Broadcast
Channel: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Coverage Map: BLUE
Radio
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Ch. 81 or 226
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Gambling
Spread: Ravens -8
Over/Under: 38.5
Moneyline: Ravens -360 / Broncos +295
If you’re considering gambling on games, do so with our sponsor, DraftKings Sportsbook.
Loading comments...