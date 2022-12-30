Ravens vs. Steelers game status: Lamar Jackson ruled OUT

The Baltimore Ravens injury report and game status for Week 17 has been released. The team announced both quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Marcus Peters have been ruled out against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coming as no surprise really after both players did not practice all week.

Three players were listed as questionable for Sunday.

TE Nick Boyle

DE Calais Campbell

S Geno Stone

Friday was the first practice back for Campbell, who suffered a knee injury in Week 15.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said prior to the release that Campbell, Peters and Jackson are progressing well.

“All three of these guys are working super hard,” Harbaugh said. “I would say they’re on schedule. It’s hard to say what schedule means exactly with injuries because it’s nature, but all three of those guys are doing a great job.”

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who sat out Thursday’s practice with a rest/groin designation, was a full participant on Friday.