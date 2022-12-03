Reacts Results: Fan confidence hits new low following loss, SB Nation fanbase questions Ravens

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

After the Ravens salvaged a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, fan confidence wavered, falling from 91-percent to 80-percent. Many cited red zone issues, offensive struggles and the inability to close out. Their concerns were warranted, as a week later the Ravens suffered their fourth late-game collapse after leading by two possessions, this time to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-27. Fans reacted in our latest poll with their greatest sign of concern this season.

The loss to the Jaguars gave way to Ravens fan confidence reaching a new low this season. Concerns grew regarding the offense, particularly red zone issues, play clock troubles and an inability to execute consistently.

Much like the fan confidence above, things have taken a hard plummet regarding those expecting the Ravens to win the AFC North. Here was our poll from last week.

Ravens fans aren’t so sure anymore after the loss to Jacksonville and the Bengals victory over the Tennessee Titans to tie up the division.

Ravens fans aren’t the only ones uncertain of the team. SB Nation polled not only Ravens fans, but fans across all NFL sites on who they expect to win the AFC North, and the Ravens are no longer the favorite among the fanbase.

Though it’s disappointing to not be the favorite, it is a bit sweet to see just how much of a two-horse race this is, right?

A win over the Denver Broncos top-rated red zone defense would do numbers for this team, especially if they were to put up touchdowns on three-plus red zone trips this Sunday. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

