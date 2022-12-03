Previewing the Ravens vs. Broncos Week 13 matchup

At the end of the 2021 season, with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens finishing fourth in their respective divisions, this matchup was slated for the 2022 season. Now, it’s arrived, with the Ravens hoping to right their ship once more and the Broncos floundering.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 7-4

Denver Broncos: 3-8

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -9.5

Over/Under: 39.5

Moneyline: Ravens -410 / Broncos +330

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 2-3

Broncos: 3-2

Matchup History

Baltimore Ravens lead series 9-6

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

The Ravens enter Sunday hoping to remedy their red zone issues, but it won’t come easy with the Broncos red zone defense being among the best in the NFL. According to teamrankings.com, the Broncos defense has allowed touchdowns in the red zone a league-best 30.77-percent. The Ravens offense enters with a 51.16% touchdown rate in the red zone, ranking No. 24 in the NFL. They’ve particularly struggled the past three weeks, with a 38.46% touchdown rate. Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman believes they’re only a few changes from being a stronger red zone offense.

“We’re so close on some things. It’s really just … We’ve all got to batten down the hatches and really bring focus to it,” Roman said. “It’s not that complicated when you really look at it – what’s going on down there – and I think it’s the same kind of thing [and] something that’s easily fixed. [It’s] easily fixed with hard work and focus.”

A part of this week has been the reports of Roman being in communication with Stanford about their head coach vacancy. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed the reports but Roman expressed his focus being on Sunday.

“Yes, all the rumors and whatnot aside … We’ve got a great group of players and coaches here,” Roman said. “Our singular focus is on this week’s game against Denver and [its] top-ranked defense. So, that’s really where it’s at.”

On Friday, Harbaugh ruled out both safety Marcus Williams and running back J.K. Dobbins for Sunday, but there will be a conversation next week with both regarding “whether they can play or not” again this season.

Though fans have been anxiously awaiting the debut of rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo, Harbaugh made it sound like he’s still working his way into the Sunday roster.

“He’s only been practicing for what – four weeks now? So, he’s learning, and he’s kind of getting in shape and all that, but I talked to him [on Wednesday],” Harbaugh said. “We had a good talk, just kind of back and forth just during practice, and he’s getting close.”

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald ushered the same words.

“He’s in a good spot, but it’s also a tough spot because of the numbers that we have,” Then, whoever grabs their helmet, it’s always a numbers game going into that week, too,” Macdonald said. “So, it’s a week-by-week basis, but what I say to him, and what we say to him to encourage him is just, ‘Go out, practice really fast. Almost make it impossible for us not to dress you.’”