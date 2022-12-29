Titans vs. Cowboys TNF: Open thread, Picks

The final Thursday game of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and it’s... not quite the exciting game on paper. The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) head to Nissan Stadium in a clash with the Tennessee Titans (7-8).
According to reports, the Titans are planning to start quarterback Josh Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis.
Dobbs last played in 2020, where he went 4-of-5 for 2 yards passing and two carries for 20 yards rushing.
The DraftKings Sportsbook odds have increased significantly since the news of Dobbs starting. The game originally opened with the Cowboys favored by 9.5 points. Now, they’re two-touchdown favorites.
Odds
Spread: Cowboys -14
Over/Under: 40.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -900, Titans +625
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Picks
The Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em for Week 17 and it comes as no surprise that everybody is backing the ‘boys.
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 152-82
- Frank Platko: 151-87
- Beatdown Readers: 144-91
- Vasilis Leriocs: 143-81
- Spencer Schultz: 142-94
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
100%
Cowboys
-
0%
Titans
Game Facts (Courtesy Yahoo! Sports)
- The Titans beat the Cowboys, 28-14, the last time the teams matchup up in Week 9 of the 2018 season despite RB Derrick Henry having just six carries for 27 yards. Henry has had at least eight carries since that outing (62 games).
- Dallas has scored 300 points over its last eight games, the most points scored over any eight-game span in a single season in franchise history.
- The Cowboys have forced a league-best 30 turnovers this year after leading the NFL in the category last season (34). No team has done this in consecutive seasons since the Pittsburgh Steelers did so in 1972, 1973 and 1974.
- Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and ran for 41 more in Dallas’ 40-34 win over Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. Prescott has five career games with 300+ passing yards and 25+ rushing yards, more than all other players in franchise history combined (four such games).
Loading comments...