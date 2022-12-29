Titans vs. Cowboys TNF: Open thread, Picks

The final Thursday game of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and it’s... not quite the exciting game on paper. The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) head to Nissan Stadium in a clash with the Tennessee Titans (7-8).

According to reports, the Titans are planning to start quarterback Josh Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis.

Dobbs last played in 2020, where he went 4-of-5 for 2 yards passing and two carries for 20 yards rushing.

The DraftKings Sportsbook odds have increased significantly since the news of Dobbs starting. The game originally opened with the Cowboys favored by 9.5 points. Now, they’re two-touchdown favorites.

Odds

Spread: Cowboys -14

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -900, Titans +625

Picks

The Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em for Week 17 and it comes as no surprise that everybody is backing the ‘boys.

Standings

Kyle Barber: 152-82 Frank Platko: 151-87 Beatdown Readers: 144-91 Vasilis Leriocs: 143-81 Spencer Schultz: 142-94

