Ravens practice attendance 12/29: J.K. Dobbins gets rest day, Demarcus Robinson has a groin injury

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens have released their injury report for Thursday.

The media available portion of practice has concluded and here are the following observations.

Absences

QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

RB J.K. Dobbins

WR Demarcus Robinson

TE Nick Boyle

OL Trystan Colon (personal)

CB Marcus Peters (calf)

DB Geno Stone (hamstring)

DE Calais Campbell (knee)

For those keeping track, this is practice No. 11 that Jackson has missed.

Those in bold denote new absences after participation yesterday.

It’s worth noting Robinson was at practice today, just on the sideline and was not suited up.

Returns

OLB Justin Houston (rest)

WR DeSean Jackson (illness)

OT Morgan Moses (rest)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (illness)

OG Kevin Zeitler (rest)

The positive news is once more, all five offensive lineman are back on the field and practicing together. Further positivity indicates none of the linemen missed yesterday’s practice due to injury, only vet days for Moses and Zeitler. Both Pierre-Paul and Jackson returned from their illnesses.