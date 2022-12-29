Report: Lamar Jackson’s injury timeline updated to ‘4-6 weeks’; has ‘perfect attendance’ for treatment

On Wednesday, Ravens Twitter was ablaze (when isn’t it?) when a clip of 105.7’s The Big Bad Morning Show host Jeremy Conn mentioned quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing treatment on the injury he sustained against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

On 105.7 this morning they stated that “it was leaked” he hasn’t been showing up for treatment. pic.twitter.com/fgJwWPwudM — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) December 28, 2022

Following the clip’s reaction, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked to clarify Jackson’s injury after he was not in attendance for his tenth straight practice. Harbaugh deflected comment on clarifying the injury and it also further invigorated fans frustrations.

John Harbaugh was asked to clarify if Lamar Jackson’s injury was a PCL sprain or strain.



“I’m just coaching the guys that are out here.” pic.twitter.com/utSpEiaLjA — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) December 28, 2022

Now, a report has come out from The Baltimore Sun’s Mike Preston giving updates on the situation.

“Jackson has been at all his mandatory rehabilitation sessions. That was not the case last season when he missed several after he suffered a bone bruise in his ankle and missed the Ravens’ final four games on their way to finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs. The source said Jackson will probably undergo another MRI before he is allowed to practice.”

Preston also gave an updated timeline of Jackson’s injury. Originally, multiple reports stated Jackson would return in one to three weeks. According to Preston, Jackson’s recovery window is four to six weeks “as far as team trainers and physicians are concerned, according to a league source.”