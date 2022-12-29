All of our Ravens vs. Steelers pregame coverage, including latest injury news, preview material odds and more

Ravens vs. Steelers: Everything you need to know for Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens, after clinching a playoff berth last week with their victory over the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots defeat, look to fend for the AFC North divisional crown. To do so, they must start by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in primetime.

The Steelers, for their misgivings in a pseudo-rebuild year, have plenty on the line come Sunday, as they hope to stay in the playoff race and continue Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of never coaching a team to a season under .500. And, even if they are out of playoff contention by Sunday night, knocking the Ravens down a peg and keeping them from the crown is a worthy enough cause. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh knows what lies ahead.

“We respect the program; we respect everything they do,” Harbaugh said.

He also gave credit to Tomlin, with whom he’s faced 32 times (including playoffs).

“He’s a heck of a coach, and [I] have so much respect for him and what they do,” Harbaugh said.