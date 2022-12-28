Ravens practice attendance: Lamar Jackson ABSENT Wednesday practice, two players return

During the media available portion of the Baltimore Ravens practice on Wednesday, quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present. If he does not practice today (he could arrive post-media), this would be his tenth missed practice.

Along with Jackson, multiple other Ravens were not present.

WR DeSean Jackson*

OL Trystan Colon

OT Morgan Moses*

OG Kevin Zeitler*

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul*

OLB Justin Houston*

CB Marcus Peters (calf)

DE Calais Campbell (knee)

It’s possible those with asterisks are all vet days off as we’re late into the season, but more information regarding their status will be released either by Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh at 3 p.m. ET during the podium availability, or when the injury report is released.

Two Ravens did make their return to practice as wide receiver Tylan Wallace and defensive back Kevon Seymour both were taking part in Wednesday’s practice. The Ravens also added defensive lineman Christian Ringo to the roster, who was on the field today.

This article will update with podium information and/or the official injury reports release.