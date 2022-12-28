Ravens News 12/28: Defining Moment and more

8. Baltimore Ravens (10-5) Week 16 ranking: 10 Defining moment: Lamar Jackson’s injury. Jackson suffered a knee injury Dec. 4, and the Ravens have scored a total of two touchdowns in his three-game absence. Baltimore has clinched a playoff berth, but the health of Jackson will determine whether it is a legitimate championship contender. If Jackson’s mobility is limited, it’s difficult to see the Ravens getting past the likes of the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals in the AFC. This also marks the second straight season that Jackson has missed multiple games in December, which could impact contract negotiations after the season.

Baltimore has recorded at least one sack in 19 straight games, marking the NFL’s second-longest active streak. The Buffalo Bills are first with 20. The Ravens recorded multiple sacks in 11 consecutive games this season, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. During this 11-game streak, the Ravens have 36 total sacks. The Ravens have also allowed fewer than 14 points in seven games this season, including their past four contests. Baltimore now has three players — cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and inside linebacker Patrick Queen — who have posted at least one sack, one interception one forced fumble, and one fumble return this season. No other team in 2022 has more than one player who has reached those marks. Queen has a single-season career-high five sacks in 2022.

14. BALTIMORE RAVENS: S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME Overall Rookie Grade: 79.3 (Rank: 1/25) Principal Opponent: Drake London Week 16 Snaps: 50 Hamilton played 50 snaps this week, tying his season high and marking the second time in three games he has hit that threshold. Against Atlanta, Hamilton saw a good amount of Drake London in coverage, allowing three catches to the rookie and surrendering five catches for 61 yards in total against all receivers. He broke up a pass but also missed a pair of tackles. 25. BALTIMORE RAVENS: C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA Overall Rookie Grade: 75.6 (Rank: 1/3) Principal Opponent: Grady Jarrett Week 16 Snaps: 52 Linderbaum was beaten for one pressure on 18 pass-blocking snaps against the Falcons, but it was a near-instant loss to Grady Jarrett up the middle that caused two other Ravens blockers to try to patch up the mistake and forced quarterback Tyler Huntley out of the pocket. His run blocking was good all game, but his pass blocking tends to be an issue.

Down: Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens Securing Lamar Jackson’s long-term future and surrounding him with enough talent to contend with Kansas City and Buffalo topped the Ravens’ to-do list for 2022. But with two weeks left in the regular season, Jackson still lacks a contract extension, and Baltimore’s struggles to find consistent and impactful playmakers for its quarterback have continued. The Ravens have locked up a playoff berth, but Jackson has missed the last three games with injury, and prior to that, Baltimore’s offense had become stagnant despite featuring one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. Meanwhile, Cincinnati (11-4) has turned things around after a slow start and overtaken the Ravens (10-5) for the top spot in the AFC North.