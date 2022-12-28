Ravens Reacts Survey Week 17: Are you confident in the direction of the Ravens?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

As always, we here at Baltimore Beatdown are polling Ravens fans to figure out if they feel confident in the direction of the Ravens.

For some recap, the Ravens as of late have been a winning team. In games Lamar Jackson has not finished or been active, they are 3-1. Their running game has been among the NFL’s best and defense is holding teams under 20 points per game.

There’s optimism Lamar Jackson will play this week, and we’ll be finding out on Wednesday if he is apart of practice. The Ravens practice at 1:10 p.m. ET.

The Ravens also clinched a playoff berth in Week 16 after they won against the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots lost.